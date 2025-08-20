Tamar Braxton Reveals Unexplained Injuries: Broken Nose, Missing Teeth, No Memory of What …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tamar Braxton has a horror story to share.

She lived through it. As with her brush with death from nearly three years ago, she’s sharing her experience.

On top of the frightening injuries, the scariest part may be that she doesn’t remember what happened.

Losing memory is always unsettling. But when you lose teeth and don’t remember how, you’re living a nightmare.

Tamar Braxton speaks onstage at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

What happened to Tamar Braxton?

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 19, Tamar Braxton revealed that she had awoken in a pool of blood.

Whatever mysterious thing took place, it left her with a fractured nose — and missing teeth.

“I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me,” Braxton wrote.

“And honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore, I’m so weak.”

Taking to her Instagram Story on August 19, 2025, Tamar Braxton revealed the injuries that she had received without any memory or explanation. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I almost died Sunday,” Braxton revealed gravely.

“I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury,” she shared.

“As the days go by the worse it is,” Braxton admitted.

“I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility.”

Tamar Braxton attends the 2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards at Flourish Atlanta on April 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

‘I don’t even know what happened to me’

“The way I look at life now is totally different,” Tamar Braxton went on to inform her followers.

“As my health is on the mend, my mental journey begins,” she pronounced.

“Pray for me for real,” Braxton asked. She then emphasized:

“I don’t even know what happened to me.”

In her Instagram Story, Tamar Braxton expressed gratitude for being alive. (Image Credit: Instagram)

In a separate Instagram Story post, Braxton shared: “Thank you God for waking me up today.”

She shared a photo highlighting Proverbs 31 from the Christian holy book.

The verse refers to expectations of what makes a good king and expectations, within the Abrahamic faiths, of what constitutes a worthy wife.

Tamar Braxton speaks onstage at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture on July 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Hopefully, she will share more when she knows what happened

It is unclear if this is relevant to her current events.

For one thing, to the best of anyone’s knowledge, Tamar Braxton is currently single.

Her most recent ex was Jeremy “JR” Robinson. They were engaged not once, but twice.

It is possible that the verse itself is less important than the gratitude that she feels towards her God that she’s still alive.

We hope that she is able to uncover what happened to her soon. And that she remains safe.