Al Roker Retirement? TODAY Show Star Weighs His Future

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Might Today Show viewers need to prepare themselves for a second major shake-up in the near future?

Just a few months ago, Hoda Kotb stunned fans of this morning program when she announced she would be exiting her role as co-host.

“I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new,” Kotb said on air. “I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on.”

Al Roker speaks to the media at the Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images for the USOPC)

With Kotb’s colleagues reacting to this news by honoring the reporter via a number of statements, the attention has now turned to another personality who has been part of the TODAY cast for years.

Might Al Roker retire some time soon?!?

“You know when you know,” the beloved weatherman simply told People Magazine of this major decision while at the Food & Wine Classic in Charleston.

“That was the kind of the beautiful thing for Hoda. You even look at…Joe Biden. It’s like, everybody has a reason that they decide it’s time to go.”

Al Roker attends the premiere of “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Roker can’t say for certain when he’ll make his final forecast, however.

“I don’t feel like that’s my time yet, but who knows. Maybe a year or two. Maybe not, but I’m enjoying it. I love this,” the 70-year old continued. “You don’t get off the train until the last stop.”

Back in 2020, Roker revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Thankfully, however, the weatherman has recovered and his health doesn’t need to be considered right now when it comes to his future.

Al Roker attends Project Healthy Mind’s World Mental Health Day Gala at Spring Studios on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Roker told People he is “just so thrilled for [Kotb] that I can’t possibly feel any sadness” days after she shared the news of her departure.

The long-time host will soon have a chance to spend a lot more time with her young children.

She’ll also be remaining within the NBC family, even after she peaces out from TODAY.

“I’m very fortunate in that I’ve watched my kids grow up,” Roker told People.

“Especially when Courtney was younger, I was in local news, so I was home in the morning with my kids. But she’s got two young daughters, Haley and Hope…

“Those moments, those kids grow up. I mean, it’s cliché, but because it’s true. It’s like you blink. So I understand exactly why she did it.”