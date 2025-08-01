Julie Chrisley Has Respiratory Problems After Alleged Exposure to Black Mold & …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Julie Chrisley is having breathing problems.

This spring, the disgraced reality stars got out of prison under deeply controversial circumstances.

Time in prison can haunt you. This is not only psychological or social — but can impact long-term health.

The Chrisleys are describing the lasting impact of alleged exposure to asbestos and black mold behind bars.

On her podcast, Julie Chrisley opened up in July 2025 about respiratory struggles after prison. (Image Credit: YouTube)

During the Wednesday, July 30 episode of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, the criminal couple discussed prison life.

Todd recalled how a fellow inmate at the facility in Pensacola had contracted lung problems.

The cause? Allegedly, prison authorities forced him to clean “black mold” and “asbestos” without proper protective equipment.

“I’m sure because, listen, I have a lung condition from being in prison,” Julie then announced.

She shared that her lung issues were not a result of “doing those things, but because of asbestos.”

Julie told fans:

“You will probably notice me at certain times trying to get a breath.”

With a dramatic shrug, Todd Chrisley speaks on his podcast in July 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“Because of the black mold that you were around,” Todd then added.

(Did he contradict his wife? It is unclear)

“That’s something that we’re having to address right now,” he continued.

“This week, you have a doctor’s appointment with a pulmonary specialist,” Todd shared, “that’s gonna do some tests on you.”

Just a couple of months out of prison, Julie Chrisley discusses her time behind bars. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Perhaps the pulmonary specialist will be able to determine whether asbestos or black mold or a third factor are to blame.

Other likely causes of breathing issues could be wide-ranging, including but not limited to COVID-19.

There are a lot of people acting like both short and long-term symptoms that we all learned by heart in 2020 and 2021 are somehow “mystery” ailments.

Whatever is hampering Julie’s breathing, we hope that there is an easy solution.

Even the worst people in the world deserve to breathe — and Julie isn’t even the worst person in her marriage.

Time behind bars did not dissuade Todd Chrisley from talking with his hands. (Image Credit: YouTube)

For their part, the Federal Bureau of Prisons told People that they will “not comment on the conditions of confinement” on current or former inmates.

The statement went on to insist that they prioritize safety, humane treatment, and more. None of which is actually a denial.

Our nation’s prison conditions are abhorrent.

Every cell, every prison block, should be designed as if we know with absolute certainty that an innocent person will live there. (Because we do know that — it is inevitable)

Not every inmate is going to be Julie and Todd Chrisley. And even they deserve better than what they experienced in prison.