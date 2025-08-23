Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Divorce: The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz getting a divorce?

The singer and her husband have been married for 15 years.

However, their recent wedding anniversary was marred by ugly rumors of infidelity.

Is it true that they’re splitting? Fan inquiries have seemed to force the couple to respond.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Are Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz still married?

In July of 2010, Alicia Keys married Swizz Beatz, a hip hop artist and producers.

The couple share two children.

Ostensibly, things are going well for the couple 15 years into their marriage.

However, a recent report cast doubt upon their wedded bliss.

An Instagram blogger, @nosleep_411, reportedly shared a rumor that Alicia Keys is planing to divorce Swizz Beatz.

The alleged reason for the impending split is a baby rumor.

According to the claim, Swizz Beatz has not only cheated on Keys, but impregnated a partner outside of their marriage.

That sort of antic has ended many relationships!

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

How has Swizz Beatz responded to the rumors?

The rumors emerged this summer, with Swizz Beatz sharing an anniversary post on Instagram in July.

Comments on multiple social media posts are bombarding the couple with questions about what fans have read and heard about alleged infidelity.

Some have been demanding answers.

That includes a more recent post, shared in August, in which Swizz Beatz is seemingly aiming to debunk the cheating rumors.

Or, at the very least, he seems to be debunking claims that Alicia Keys wants to divorce him.

“Stay in your own Zone,” he captioned a series of cozy marital photos.

Notably, even the comments under these pics bring up the rumors.

Some followers, at least, seem to believe that these photos dispel all doubts that the two are still together.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attend The Giant Party on September 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Derek White/Getty Images for High Museum of Art)

The divorce rumor seems to be nothing but a rumor

We have to emphasize that there is no proof that Alicia Keys wants a divorce or sought one, or that Swizz Beatz was unfaithful.

Internet rumors are sometimes true. Other times, there’s no evidence to substantiate them.

There’s no report of a court filing, a meeting with an attorney, an alleged baby mama, or any other potential “smoking gun.”

So for now … it looks like claims of cheating and divorce are purely fictional. Good for them!