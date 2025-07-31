Shannon Sharpe Fired By ESPN After Settling Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Shannon Sharpe is no longer an employee of ESPN.

And while he may understand the network’s decision, it seems he objects to the timing of their announcement.

As we previously reported, Sharpe was sued for $50 million in April by a former girlfriend who alleged that he physically, emotionally, and sexually assaulted her during their relationship.

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe is seen on the set of The NFL Network along Radio Row on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Sharpe settled out of court with his accuser for an undisclosed sum.

Less than two weeks later, ESPN announced that it had decided to part ways with the former NFL tight end, who had been appearing on the network’s popular First Take show since 2023.

Sharpe vacated the show in April of this year as news of the allegations against him became public.

Until this week, it was expected that he would eventually return to ESPN.

Shannon Sharpe attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Shannon Sharpe speaks out on NFL firing

On the most recent episode of his “Nightcap” podcast, Sharpe revealed that he’s accepted ESPN’s decision, but wishes that the network had waited until next week to announce it, so as not to overshadow the Hall of Fame induction of Shannon’s brother, Sterling Sharpe.

“I found out this information a little earlier in the week, and really the only thing that I really asked is, ‘Guys, could we wait until Monday? My brother’s going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I really want it to be about him and I want it to be about my family,” Sharpe said.

“I said, ‘This coming out will overshadow everything he’s worked his entire life for.’ And, unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way.”

Shannon Sharpe attend a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces game at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sharpe previously denied “all allegations of coercion or misconduct,” through his legal team.

“I really enjoyed my time at ESPN, they gave me an opportunity to bring my audience that saw me really just grow,” Sharpe said on his podcast.

“They did what they felt they needed to do, I’m at peace with that. I just wish this thing could’ve waited until Monday because I hate the fact that I am overshadowing my brother,” he continued, adding, “First two brothers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and this is what the headline is going to be for the next couple of days.”

Prior to his tenure at ESPN, Sharpe was a fixture on FS1 for more than a decade.

He still hosts two popular podcasts — “Nightcap” and “Club Shay Shay” — but he made no mention this week of returning to television.