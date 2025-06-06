Yulissa Escobar Addresses Love Island Exit, Apologizes for N-Word Use

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Yulissa Escobar has something to say.

The reality star jumped on social media on June 6 in order to apologize for using racial slurs after she was removed from the cast of Love Island USA after just two episodes.

Escobar sounded as if she had arrived at some major revelations via a message on Instagram.

(Ben Symons/Peacock)

“First, I want to apologize for using a word I had no right in using,” the polarizing personality wrote in a post on Friday. “

In those clips, I used a word I never should’ve used, a racial slur. I used it ignorantly, not fully understanding the weight, history, or pain behind it. I wasn’t trying to be offensive or harmful, but I recognize now that intention doesn’t excuse impact.”

Escobar departed the aforementioned Peacock series due to the resurgence of quotes she uttered in the past on a podcast.

She explained that when she did this recording, she “was speaking casually in conversation, not thinking deeply or critically about what I was saying,” adding:

“But that doesn’t take away from how wrong it was. The truth is, I didn’t know better then, but I do now. I’ve taken the time to reflect, to learn, and to grow from that moment.”

(Peacock)

Escobar was removed from the Love Island villa during the second episode of season 7, which aired on Peacock on June 4.

Not a lot information was given about the circumstances of her departure, as the program merely addressed the matter at the beginning of the episode, with narrator Iain Stirling saying:

“Yulissa has left the villa.”

However, prior to the premiere, old podcast clips featuring Escobar saying the N-word numerous times while discussing relationships were resurfaced by TMZ.

The footage came to light after the cast of season 7 was announced on Thursday, May 29.

Once Escobar’s remarks were made public, Love Island USA viewers vowed to vote her off the show once the series’ voting began.

(Peacock)

In her latest message, the 27-year old went on to say she “didn’t know better” at the time but has since made efforts to “grow” from the experience.

“I’ve changed a lot since then, not just in how I speak, but in how I show up, how I carry myself, and how I honor the experiences of others,” she continued. “Growth means recognizing when you were wrong, even if it’s uncomfortable, and choosing to move forward with humility and accountability.”

In her mea culpa, Escobar also addressed “fake statements” about her character that have begun circulating online since her exit from the series.

“There have also been fake statements circulating, things written or said by others that don’t reflect me or my heart,” she noted.

“I want to clarify that this is my voice and my words. I don’t need anyone to speak for me. I’m choosing to speak for myself because I take full ownership of my actions. Do not listen to the fake statements. This is my official statement. This is me, speaking directly to you.”

Concluded Escobar:

“To those who are disappointed or offended. I understand and I apologize. I am sorry.”