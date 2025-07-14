Jo Frost, Star of Supernanny, Diagnosed with Life-Threatening Disease

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jo Frost is here to talk about having bee diagnosed with a life-threatening health condition.

The former Supernanny lead — who starred on the ABC series from 2005 to 2011, as well as a brief revival in 2020 — recently shared a social media post in which she delved into her experience with anaphylaxis… a life-threatening reaction to allergens that affects the entire body.

Before we go any further, we want to send our best wishes to Frost and all of her loved ones.

Jo Frost of “Supernanny” speaks during the Lifetime segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 18, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

“I have survived more anaphylactic shocks than I’m prepared to go into detail about right now,” Frost shared in a July 12 Instagram message.

“I have anaphylaxis, a life-threatening medical condition to certain foods that will compromise my body so horrifically to the point of hospitalization.”

For those wondering:

Anaphylaxis is when you have a severe allergic reaction. Most commonly, it happens after you eat certain foods or get stung by an insect. Going into anaphylactic shock can be life-threatening, according to The Cleveland Clinic.

Jo Frost visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

In her post, Frost went on as follows:

“Absolute millions of my community around the world, children and adults, live cautiously and anxiously navigating this journey with not nearly enough compassion, education and empathy from those who do not. Today, everyone will know someone or someone who knows of one with anaphylaxis.”

The star is hoping her reveal can help others in a similar situation.

“Today, everyone will know someone or someone who knows of one with anaphylaxis. If you ignore the severity of this medical condition, it’s as bad as shoving a loaded gun in my face,” she continued, insisting that she’s “unapologetic” for her medical condition, as she should be of course.

“I did not ask for it, and it does not define who I am and the impact that I make in the world daily. But it does impact how I live my life daily, like the precautions I take, the energy I have to use to discern with hypervigilance whether you do know what you’re talking about when you’re in a restaurant or just winging it because you can’t be asked to go to the back of the kitchen and truly ask the chef.

“It means your ‘it may contain’ labels are a consistent truth that you dodge accountability legally and put your greed before my safety.”

Dan Peirson, Jo Frost, Dane Ostler, Jax Ostler, Kaydin Ostler and Nicole Ostler of “Supernanny” speak during the Lifetime segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 18, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Frost was also critical of those who are insensitive to various conditions.

“By the way, I speak on behalf of those who also have celiac disease, too, because we are all not faddy eaters. I’m not looking to be treated special, I’m looking to be treated with the same dignity and attentiveness as you just showed others,” Frost said in the footage.

The small screen personality added that she doesn’t want “mumbling insults” or “passive-aggressive” remarks from people who might not understand her illness.

Frost is best known for having anchor in Supernanny from 2005 to 2011. She was also the star of the British version for many years, garnering a reputation for her no-nonsense approach and heartfelt empathy for struggling families.

She wrapped her social media message with a call for her followers to educate themselves on the condition, adding:

“There are many doing great work about anaphylaxis, get curious and learn more because really, as we mentioned before, we all know someone.”