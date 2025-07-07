Kim Kardashian Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Dead Friend

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian did not spend this holiday weekend in a celebratory mood.

Instead, the reality star was reminded of a very painful and very recent personal loss.

Back in February, Kim’s childhood friend Lindsay May passed away after a battle with cancer — and Kardashian was given a reason to remember this tragedy on Sunday.

Kim Kardashian leaves the Gritti Palace Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Sharing a carousel of images of the pals together, Kardashian posted a lengthy message that began as follows:

“It was just your birthday and I know you never liked to make a big deal of it, but Happy Heavenly Birthday, Lindz.

“I waited months to post this, mostly because I couldn’t find the right words. Nothing really captures how quiet and empty our lifers chat feels without you in it.

“I know you’d probably roll your eyes at me posting anything — especially since you didn’t really even have social media — but I couldn’t go through this lake trip without feeling you everywhere, and I needed to share it.”

Earlier this year, the Daily Mail was the first outlet to report that May had died.

She and Kardashian grew up together in Beverly Hills.

Last month, the mother of four shared that mutual friend Simone Harouche started a fundraiser selling Citizens of Humanity jeans called “The Linz” to raise money for cancer research.

“In memory of our Lifer Lindz who recently passed away of a rare form of cancer,” she wrote at the time.

Over the weekend, while on a vacation at a lake, Kim was reminded of her late pal.

Kim Kardashian attends as Swarovski celebrates SKIMS Collaboration and unveils it’s NYC flagship store on November 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“The lake was your happy place. It made you feel lighter, healthier… you were you,” Kardashian continued.

“It’ll always be our favorite lifers tradition because it’s where we spend time with all of our kids being together and get real time with each other without any outside noise.

“We felt your absence this year in every sunset, every laugh, every quiet moment.

Kim and Lindsay were part of a group of friends who referred to themselves as “The Lifers.” It appears as if they often took trips together.

Kim Kardashian attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Concluded Kim, who recently blasted Donald Trump, in her post:

Looking back at these pictures from a year ago, I feel so grateful for all the memories we made. We miss you so f-ckin much, Lindz. Our world is not the same without you.

I guess that’s why I hold onto this lake tradition so tightly. We’ll always have the lake — and in that, we’ll always have a piece of you.

In response to her beautiful tribute, many friends and followers praised Kardashian … including her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

“Beautifully said … I love you,” Khloe left as a comment.