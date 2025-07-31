Justin Timberlake Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Timberlake has shared some worrisome news with fans.

The singer announced today that he’s been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Timberlake shared the development with fans in an emotional Instagram post.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during Audacy’s 11th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on September 28, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Audacy)

Justin Timberlake opens up about recent health issues

Justin’s message comes at the conclusion of a grueling world tour.

“As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour — I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me,” he began.

“Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me — but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes,” Timberlake continued, adding:

“If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically. When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure.

“But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”

Justin says he nearly canceled tour but decided to persevere

“I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going,” the pop icon wrote.

Timberlake explained that by pushing through the pain and continuing the tour, he was able to prove his “mental tenacity” to himself.

He added that as a result of those challenges, he now has “so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget. I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted.”

“Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too,” Timberlake concluded.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the list of celebrities who have battled Lyme disease is a long one that includes Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, and Justin Bieber.

The severity of Timberlake’s condition is unclear at present.

Many celebrities have described situations similar to Justin’s, in which they struggled to find an accurate diagnosis after experiencing an onslaught of sudden symptoms.

Lyme disease is notoriously difficult to diagnose as symptoms can vary wildly from one patient to the next.

Our thoughts go out to Justin and his loved ones as they battle this debilitating illness together.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.