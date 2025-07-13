Kate Middleton Silences Health Concerns at Wimbledon Final, Coordinates With Princess …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In recent weeks, concerns about Kate Middleton’s health have been rampant on social media.

Kate has canceled multiple appearances so far this summer, and many royal watchers have expressed fears that the Princess of Wales is once again battling serious health issues.

But Kate was in attendance at today’s Wimbledon men’s final match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

And once again, she had Princess Charlotte by her side.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain’s Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain’s Prince George of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to attend the men’s singles final tennis match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz on the fourteenth day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 13, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Middleton appears to be in good spirits at men’s Wimbledon final

Kate is a well-known tennis fan, and Wimbledon is said to be one of her favorite events of the year.

Still, after pulling out of this year’s Royal Ascot horse races and missing Prince William’s recent charity polo match, there were concerns that Kate would not be able to attend this year’s tournament.

But she was front and center for the Sinner v. Alcaraz match, and Charlotte was by her side, as she has been in each of the past three years.

Catherine, Princess of Wales (centre), Princess Charlotte (second right) and Prince William, Prince of Wales (right), are greeted by Sally Ambrose (left), as they arrive during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

People magazine notes that Kate and Charlotte “subtly coordinated their outfits in complementary shades.”

So they’re not “twinning” exactly — that would be a bit gauche — but they clearly consulted one another when choosing their outfits.

Kate usually braids Charlotte’s hair herself, and People notes that the younger princess is sporting a blue ribbon in her tresses in the exact shade as Kate’s dress.

Royal fashion is all about subtlety!

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC fan themselves in the Royal Box during the Gentleman’s Singles Final between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mother and daughter were also joined in the stands by William, as well as William and Kate’s eldest son, Prince George.

In keeping with the motif of the day, William and George also sported blue.

Kate quells concerns with today’s appearance

Wimbledon is one of the most-watched sporting events of the year, and the fact that Kate felt comfortable sitting in the stand on an 80-plus degree day for a match that stretched on for more than three hours can only be taken as a good sign.

A spectator shouted, “We love you, Kate!” when the Princess of Wales strolled onto the court to present the trophy to today’s big winner.

And in other news, congrats to Jannik Sinner on his first Wimbledon championship!