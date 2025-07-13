Ozzy Osbourne Dead? Daughter Kelly Finally Responds to Rumor

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kelly Osbourne would like to put a certain rumor to rest.

A certain rumor that centers around whether her famous father has already been put to rest.

Ozzy Osbourne and his daughter Kelly Osbourne arrive for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Amid ongoing speculation that her dad Ozzy Osbourne’s health is rapidly declining, to the point where some believe Ozzy Osbourne is dead, the “Changes” singer didn’t hold back while setting the record straight.

She would like everyone out there to listen closely.

“There’s this video going around on social media, and it’s supposed to be my dad, but it’s AI,” Kelly said on her Instagram Stories July 11.

“It has a voice like my dad’s David Attenborough or something. And it starts out saying, ‘I don’t need a doctor to tell me that I’m going to die. I know I’m going to die.’”

Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence really can be dangerous for reasons such as this.

“What the f–k is wrong with you people?,” Kelly continued. “Why would you spend your time making a video like this?”

Such a good question.

It is unfortunately true that Ozzy Osbournce has been open about his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease — having previously shared he can no longer walk — but his daughter made it clear that he is nowhere near his deathbed.

The rocker remains alive and kicking as much as he can.

Ozzy Osbbourne and daughter Kelly Osbourne, arrive at the 2014 10th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert at Club Nokia on May 12, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“He’s not dying,” the 40-year-old told anyone listening. “Yes, he has Parkinson’s, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he’s not dying. What is wrong with you?”

There’s more silliness out there, too.

Kelly, who just got engaged to Sid Wilson during her father’s final Black Sabbath show earlier this month, also took a moment on Friday to address another rumor that he and her mom Sharon Osbourne share a suicide pact.

“Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact,” she said.

“That was bulls–t my mom said to get attention one time. And my dad’s not dying. Stop.”

To be fair, this rumor didn’t come out of nowhere.

Back in 2017, Sharon discussed the possibility after her father Don Arden died from Alzheimer’s a decade earlier.

“Ozzy and I have absolutely come to the same decision,” she told The Mirror at the time. “We believe 100 percent in euthanasia so have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains.

“If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it — we’d be off.”