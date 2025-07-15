Dan Rivera: Paranormal Investigator Dies In Presence of ‘Haunted’ Annabelle …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A bizarre story involving a Connecticut-based paranormal investigator is going viral on social media today.

Multiple outlets have now confirmed that Dan Rivera passed away in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania while touring with the infamous “haunted” doll known as Annabelle.

The doll gained notoriety through the Conjuring film franchise, which is based on the real-life work of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera has passed away at the age of 54. (YouTube)

Rivera was an employee at the Warrens’ Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut.

Psychic research center announces death of Dan Rivera

News of his death comes courtesy of a Facebook post from the New England Society for Psychic Research.

“It’s with deep sadness that Tony, Wade, and I share the sudden passing of our close friend and partner, Dan Rivera. We are heartbroken and still processing this loss.

“Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal. His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him. Thank you for your support and kind thoughts during this difficult time.”

No cause of death has been revealed.

TMZ reports that “firefighters and medics rushed to his hotel Sunday night” but were unable to revive Rivera.

Presence of ‘dangerous’ doll fuels social media speculation

Naturally, much of the online fascination with this story has to do with the presence of Annabelle.

In a YouTube video, Rivera and another museum employee explained that the doll is a “dangerous” artifact with the ability to inflict “psychic wounds.”

In the clip above, Rivera explains that extreme precaution is exercised when taking Annabelle on tour.

The doll’s case is equipped with multiple crosses and other religious emblems in order to contain its alleged evil.

Before removing Annabelle from the museum, a priest is brought in to say a protective blessing.

According to a Connecticut NBC affiliate, the doll “is rarely moved” due to the dangers thought to be associated with it.

So no matter what the medical examiner’s report reads, you can bet that countless paranormal believers will attribute this death to the doll whose supposed powers have inspired numerous horror films.

Our thoughts go out to Dan Rivera’s loved ones during this devastating time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.