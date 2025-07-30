Amy Duggar Acknowledges Broken Bonds with Duggar Cousins (And the One Relative …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amy Duggar King is definitely closer to some of her relatives than to others.

When it comes to the sprawling and still-growing Duggar clan, not being a cultist and speaking out about Duggar scandals has left her persona non grata.

However, some of her Duggar cousins remain close.

One cousin in particular has a closer bond than ever with her, as they’ve both become targets for Jim Bob’s ire.

For ‘Shiny Happy People’ Season 2, Amy Duggar King acknowledges that she received blowback for her participation in the first season. (Image Credit: Prime Video)

Amy Duggar King isn’t exactly close with many of her cousins

In the wake of the premiere of Shiny Happy People Season 2, Amy Duggar spoke to E! News about where things stand.

“I’ll just say boundaries are just very important,” she emphasized. “If you are not necessarily lining up with mine, then there’s going to be a line drawn.”

Amy added that, when it comes to many of her extended family: “Unfortunately, that’s where we stand.”

In 2017, Amy Duggar appeared on Marriage Boot Camp alongside her husband. (Image Credit: WEtv)

“I’m not coming from a bitter place anymore,” Amy noted, putting a positive spin on a sad situation.

“For a little while, I was really sad,” she expressed. “I was really heartbroken. It was really difficult to make that choice, and now I stand by it.”

Amy affirmed: “It’s OK to say we’re living different lives, and I wish them all the best, but I’m going to speak my truth.”

On Nightline, Jill Duggar discussed her strict cult upbringing. (Image Credit: ABC News)

But then there’s Jill

“Jill and I are extremely close,” Amy Duggar pointed out. “We trust each other. We have this great cousinship.

If Amy is the “black sheep” due to her role as the “rebellious” cousin, Jill arguably occupies a similar niche among the siblings.

She has a nose piercing. She’s letting her kids attend a real school instead of educationally neglecting them.

Amy gushed: “She has told me intimate details and things that have happened. She trusts me and I trust her.”

Amy Duggar appeared on Marriage Boot Camp with her husband, Dillon King. (Image Credit: WEtv)

“We were very vulnerable with each other, and just being like, ‘Hey, this is hard, this is scary. We’re going to be open about it,'” Amy explained of her rapport with Jill.

“I’m her cheerleader for life, and she’s mine,” she raved.

“So it’s like, ‘Let’s do this together,'” Amy explained.

“We’re stronger together because we can rely on each other.”

A wide-eyed Michelle Duggar makes a memorable expression on YouTube. (Image Credit: YouTube)

With their bond, Amy and Jill can uplift each other when they’re down

“I can just be like, ‘You’re doing the right thing. I’m so proud of you,'” Amy Duggar cited as an example.

“‘You have changed the way that you’re living and the way that these boys are going to be growing up, and because of that reason, you’re helping so many people,'” she continued. “I applaud her.”

Amy affirmed: “I always will, and we’re just going to stay on this path of boundaries.”