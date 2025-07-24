Donald Trump Mourns Hulk Hogan: “He Was MAGA All the Way”

Reading Time: 5 minutes

The wrestling world is not the only industry in mourning at the moment.

Earlier today, we learned that Hulk Hogan had died of a suspected cardiac arrest inside of his home in Clearwater, Florida.

The legendary WWE and WCW star was 71 years old.

Likely the most famous wrestler of all-time, Hogan almost became more influential in the realm of politics over the last several months.

Hulk Hogan speaks at a campaign rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

As you can see above, for example, he spoke in support of Donald Trump at the 2024 Republican Convention and appeared numerous times afterward as a guest on Fox News.

Hence the President’s reaction to Hogan’s passing on Thursday afternoon.

“We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster,'” Trump wrote on Truth Social after hearing the news. “Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart.”

Trump went on to recall Hogan’s enthusiasm on the 2024 presidential campaign trial, writing about his “absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention” which he called “one of the highlights of the entire week.”

Shockingly, yes, Trump made Hogan’s death largely about himself.

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

“He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive,” Trump continued. “To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”

During a news conference Thursday, Clearwater Police Maj. Nate Burnside said the icon died at 11:17 a.m., later adding, there are “no signs of foul play or suspicious activity.”

According to TMZ, a 911 call was placed about an hour and half prior… which resulted in Hogan getting treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel before being taken to a nearby hospital.

He was then pronounced dead at that hospital.

Hulk Hogan attends WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at Staples Center on October 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

As much as any single wrestler could be, Hulk Hogan was responsible for the massive rise of the WWE in the 1980s.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, although he was then removed in 2015 after a scandal erupted over racist remarks he made while he was being secretly recorded during a sexual encounter with his friend’s wife.

(Don’t ask. You can look it up.)

The superstar was inducted a second time in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, this time as a member of NWO, an organization he helped create back when he was an employee of World Championship Wrestling.

Hulk Hogan attends a New Era In Florida Gaming Event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa on December 8, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Hogan, meanwhile, also spoke at a Donald Trump rally in New York City in October and said back then that his friendship with Trump went back more than “35 years,” adding in front of the audience:

“I just had a flashback, man. This is really trippy. The last time I was up on stage, Donald Trump was sitting ringside at the Trump Plaza. I was bleeding like a pig, and I won the world title right in front of Donald J. Trump,” he said. “You know something? He’s going to win in November and we’re all going to be champions again when he wins.”

The grappler continued to show support for Trump in the months that followed, too; on Inauguration Day in January, for example, he shared an Instagram photo with Trump to promote his Real American beer brand.

“Two Real American Legends,” he captioned the snapshot.

Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House on July 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, a number of Hogan’s former colleagues have paid tribute to the late wrestler.

Most notably, perhaps, there was this from fellow in-ring legend Ric Flair:

“Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @hulkhogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father!”

“Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside.

“Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!”

Hulk Hogan greets the crowd during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP)

Added Triple H:

WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea.

He was the archetype of what it meant to be a “Superstar” – a global sensation that inspired millions to work hard at whatever it was they wanted to accomplish and a look that made him recognizable to fans around the world.

Hulk Hogan, clad in red and yellow or nWo black and white, was simply put, iconic. As a Real American or the leader of one of the industry’s biggest factions, he transcended and elevated the entire business to heights never before seen – in every country and on every continent.

There was no one like The Hulkster and there very well may never be another. My family sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fans.