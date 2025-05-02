Dolly Parton Releases ‘If You Hadn’t Been There’ as Beautiful Tribute …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Dolly Parton sings “If You Hadn’t Been There” in honor of her late husband.

Carl Dean, whom she married nearly 60 years ago, died on March 3.

Though he was a largely private person who never sought the spotlight, he spent most of his life married to one of the world’s brightest stars.

With “If You Hadn’t Been There,” Dolly Parton memorializes her late husband in music. You can listen to it, below.

Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

‘If You Hadn’t Been There’ honors Dolly Parton’s late husband

Not long after Carl’s death, the incomparable Dolly Parton shared the song in a bittersweet Instagram post.

In the post, the 79-year-old music legend and cultural icon announced the title of her new song, “If You Hadn’t Been There.”

Accompanying the reveal, she included a throwback photo from many decades ago — with Parton embracing Carl Dean from behind.

“Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end,” she penned in the post.

“They live in memory and in song, and I dedicate this to him,” Dolly Parton wrote, making it clear that “If You Hadn’t Been There” is a tribute.

“If you hadn’t been there / Where would I be? / Without your trust, love and belief,” she sings.

“The ups and downs / We’ve always shared / And I wouldn’t be here, if you hadn’t been there.”

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean were married for nearly 60 years

Carl Thomas Dean passed away on Monday, March 3.

The late husband of Dolly Parton was 82 years old.

The two had been married for 58 years.

Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Dolly Parton and the man who inspired “If You Hadn’t Been There” and so much more married in 1966.

However, despite spending well over half a century at her side as she became one of the most beloved cultural figures on the planet, Dean himself was a fairly private person.

As such, he avoided the limelight, making very rare public statements.

Dolly Parton speaks onstage at the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Music City Center on October 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

She appreciates all of the outpouring of love and support

“This is a love note to family, friends, and fans,” Dolly Parton wrote earlier on Thursday. “Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you’ve sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl.”

She affirmed: “I can’t reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me.”

Parton concluded with a reference to her 1973 hit, writing: “He is in God’s arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you.”