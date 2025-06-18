Ariana Grande Mourns Beloved Grandmother Marjorie Grande: Nonna Was 99

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ariana Grande and her family are grieving.

Marjorie “Nonna” Grande is the actress and singer’s grandmother. She and Frankie have spoken about Nonna for years.

Now, her history-making grandmother has passed away, just a few months before turning 100.

As the family mourns, they are expressing how they appreciate support from fans at this difficult time.

Lani Grande, Marjorie Grande, Ariana Grande, and Joan Grande perform onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande and her family are mourning Nonna

On Tuesday, June 17, Ariana Grande’s mother, Joan Grande, took to her Instagram Story to break the heartwrenching news.

Marjorie “Nonna” Grande has passed away.

She would have turned 100 years old this October.

The announcement on Joan’s Story included details alongside an expression of gratitude.

“We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away,” the message began.

“Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home,” the family’s somber announcement shared. “And was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks.”

The message concluded:

“We thank you for your love, support, and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life.”

Joan Grande and Ariana Grande attend the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Frankie will always be Nonna’s ‘apple’

In an Instagram post of his own, Ariana’s brother Frankie Grande posted a moving tribute.

“You always called me the apple of your eye, Nonna and you have always been mine,” he wrote during part of his lengthy caption.

“A best friend. My safe place.”

He shared a series of photos, including throwbacks from his childhood and snaps that appear to be very recent.

“Your voice, your love, your spirit is forever part of me,” Frankie reflected. “So in that way, we’ll never be apart.”

He concluded his grateful post with: “Forever your apple.”

There is no “good” age for a wonderful person to die.

And there is no “good” age to lose a beloved grandparent.

Lani Grande, Marjorie Grande, Ariana Grande, and Joan Grande take a bow onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV)

Nonna was also beloved by fans

Ariana Grande frequently discussed her beloved grandmother. Nonna not only attended various awards shows with her, but actually contributed to “Ordinary Things.”

When that song hit the Number 55 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in April of last year, Nonna became the oldest artist to appear on the Hot 100 list.

Nonna and Joan and more stepped out onto the stage for “God Is a Woman” in 2018.

Our thoughts are with the Grande family now.