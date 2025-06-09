Miley Cyrus Heckled at Her Own Movie Premiere, Responds Way Too Graciously

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Miley Cyrus has had a number of highs and lows.

For example, she’s sober now. That’s great! But she also opted to end her estrangement from her father for some reason.

Another mixed bag was the Tribeca Festival premiere of her film, Something Beautiful.

Entitled audience members heckled her, demanding that she sing because they’d bought expensive tickets, assuming that they were going to a concert.

Heckled at her own premiere? Miley Cyrus can’t catch a break sometimes

On Friday, June 6, Miley Cyrus premiered Something Beautiful at the Beacon Theatre during the annual film festival in New York.

Normally, when one goes to a theater during a film festival, they probably expect a movie of some kind.

Something Beautiful accompanies her recently-released album of the same name.

This, apparently, was the source of confusion for some very angry people.

During the premiere, Miley, producer Panos Cosmatos, and co-directors and co-writers Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Water, stepped onto the stage for a Q&A.

Unfortunately, the audience did not have questions for the Q&A.

They instead had quarrelsome demands.

Most people would feel embarrassed if they realized that they’d bought tickets for the wrong thing. Not these folks.

The hecklers were outraged, but not at themselves

People reports that hecklers from the audience screamed and shouted at Miley Cyrus, indignant to find themselves at a film premiere.

“We paid $800. Sing,” on audacious audience member demanded.

“We thought this was a concert,” another yelled.

That last part sounds like a confession, but it seems like it was an accusation of some sort.

Just for the record, the trailer very clearly noted that the Something Beautiful album releases on May 30, and the film in June. It is currently June.

Those of us who look up menus online before dinner like we’re memorizing parts of the Periodic Table may have a hard time understanding someone dropping $800 without looking into what they’re seeing.

However, Miley herself handled this with unthinkable grace.

In fact, she performed “The Climb” a cappella, seemingly hoping to appease the entitled crowd.

‘She owes these people nothing’

On social media, one Miley fan commented:

“She’s so nice and patient. Those ‘fans’ are soooo rude and entitled. They should be ashamed.”

Another sagely wrote:

“She owes these people nothing. She handled this with such class and grace. Shame on them.”

An additional social media user penned: “Maybe do your research before attending then. She’s not an object, you don’t demand someone to sing.” Wise words!