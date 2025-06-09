Alex Cooper Accuses Soccer Coach of Sexual Harassment

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Before she became one of the most famous podcasters on the planet, Alex Cooper was a soccer player at Boston University.

Now, the “Call Her Daddy” host is publicly claiming that she was harassed by former Boston University soccer coach Nancy Feldman.

Alex is the subject of a new documentary titled Call Her Alex, which premiered on Sunday at the Tribeca Film Festival and begins streaming on Hulu on June 10.

Alex Cooper attends the “Call Her Alex” Premiere – 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

In the film, the 30-year-old media personality opens up about the harassment she allegedly endured from Feldman.

Alex Cooper recalls harassment from allegedly abusive soccer coach

Cooper alleges that Feldman would “fixate on me, way more than any other teammate of mine,” an experience she describes as “confusing.”

“[It] was all based in her wanting to know who I was dating, her making comments about my body, and her always wanting to be alone with me,” she explained, according to People.

Alex Cooper attends the “Call Her Alex” Premiere – 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

“It was this psychotic game of, ‘You want to play? Tell me about your sex life,’” Cooper said, further alleging that Feldman would invent excuses to be alone with her.

“I have to drive you to your night class. Get in the car with me alone,” Feldman allegedly said.

Cooper says she didn’t feel comfortable coming forward

“I felt so deeply uncomfortable,” Alex said, noting that she felt she couldn’t speak out at the time because “I was attending BU on a full-tuition scholarship. If I didn’t follow this woman’s rules, I was gone.”

In a post-premiere Q&A, Cooper opened up about the difficult decision to go public with her allegations.

“I want to tell women to come forward and say it, but I did, and I wasn’t believed, and then it took me a decade,” she said.

Alex Cooper attends the “Call Her Alex” Premiere – 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

“I’m not ashamed that it took me 10 years,” Cooper continued.

“But it makes me question a lot, and I think this documentary, as difficult as it was to explore, I actually think this is just the beginning. … It’s really opened my eyes to how difficult the system is, and it’s so built against us as women.”

Cooper, who graduated from BU in 2017, has been widely hailed for sharing her harrowing account. Feldman retired from the school in 2022.

Several outlets report that they’ve reached out to the former coach for comment but have received no response.