Meghan Markle Ruined Her Relationship With the Queen With One Word, Insider Claims

We’ve known for years that Prince Harry’s family is not exactly crazy about Meghan Markle. But there’s still widespread disagreement with regard to when, exactly, the rift began.

Some say the final straw was when Meghan argued with Kate Middleton over a bridesmaid’s dress for Princess Charlotte.

Others say it happened when Meghan and Harry stepped down from their roles as working royals.

But according to one new report, the watershed moment actually came a bit later, when the Sussexes uttered a single word that prompted the Queen to cut them off for good.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the Royal family attend events to mark the Centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The one word that led to Harry and Meghan falling out of the Queen’s favor

As you’re probably aware, Queen Elizabeth II passed away back in September of 2023.

But until her dying day, she had the last word on all things pertaining to the inner workings of the royal family. And once Lizzie decided you were out, you were out.

One insider now claims to know the exact moment when Harry and Meghan found themselves permanently on the late monarch’s bad side.

After they stepped down as senior royals, Harry and Meghan offered an olive branch with a public statement in which they promised to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution” as independent representatives of the family.”

Queen Elizabeth II sits and laughs with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“We will continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties,” the statement continued.

No one ‘collabs’ with the Queen!

It all sounds innocuous enough, but according to a new report from The Daily Mail, Elizabeth was infuriated by this offer of collaboration.

“And there it was — the word ‘collaborate.‘ No one ‘collaborates’ with the Queen. This is not one of those ‘Kate Moss Top Shop tie-ups,'” one anonymous royal insider tells the outlet.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 26, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“This is exactly why Queen Elizabeth knew this whole half-in, half-out version of royalty they were lobbying for was never, ever going to work,” the source added.

“Harry and Meghan were a law unto themselves from the start, pushing and pushing the envelope to their own professional and financial advantage.

The same report holds that Charles is no closer to reconciling with Harry and Meghan now than he was at the time of the Queen’s death.

In other words, if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ever to mend fences with Harry’s family, it probably won’t happen while Charles is still drawing breath.

Maybe King William will prove more sympathetic to their plight.