Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Both ‘Cried Their Eyes Out’ During …

The feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton is the stuff of legend at this point.

One thing that most parties involved can agree on is that (to paraphrase Ernest Hemingway) the tension built gradually — and then all at once.

The moment of no return reportedly occurred in the weeks leading up to Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry:

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The story goes that Kate and her future sister-in-law were unable to agree on what sort of bridesmaids’ dresses would be worn by Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, and the other young relatives who would participate in the wedding.

Initially, it was rumored that Meghan made Kate cry. But Meghan memorably claimed that the opposite was true during her infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey.

So what’s the truth of the situation? Well, one insider claims to have the definitive version of events:

Did Meghan make Kate cry? Or was it the opposite?

Royal journalist Tom Quinn’s new book, Yes, Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, contains a passage in which an anonymous staffer who witnessed the altercation shares their side of the story.

Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge stands with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth day service on March 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“I can tell you that all the papers and commentators got this wrong,” the source explained (according to Page Six), adding:

“The truth is that, as with many of these spats between sisters, brothers, or even sisters-in-law, both sides were really upset.”

The insider added that by the conclusion of the confrontation both sides were “crying their eyes out.”

“The truth is that during the discussions about the bridesmaid’s dress, Meghan said a few things she regretted and Kate said a few things she later regretted, but it was all in the heat of the moment,” the source added.

Yes, both parties were left in tears. So either Meghan and Kate were both lying … or they were both telling the truth.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Meghan’s take on the situation

Kate has never addressed the controversy publicly, but Meghan spoke about it in her 2021 interview with Oprah.

“The reverse happened,” Markle said, adding that “everyone in the institution knew [the reports weren’t] true.”

“There wasn’t a confrontation,” Markle claimed. “I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details because [Middleton] apologized, and I’ve forgiven her.”

So maybe Meghan wasn’t aware that Kate also cried. Or maybe her memories of the incident are not entirely reliable.

Whatever the case, the doubt that this staffer’s anonymous account will be the final word on the matter!