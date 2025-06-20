Kate Middleton Issues Statement Amid Growing Medical Concerns, Cancer Return Rumors

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Middleton appears to be doing just fine.

This past Wednesday, the Princess of Wales suddenly canceled a scheduled appearance at the second day of the Royal Ascot thoroughbred races.

Considering the mother of three only recently completed her treatment for cancer? And that the Royal Family was rather quiet and cryptic about this illness back when Middleton was first diagnosed?

Plenty of speculation has been making the social media rounds ever since this unexpected cancellation.

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive on an Ascot Landau carriage during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

On Friday, while complete strangers were wondering if perhaps Middleton’s cancer had returned or is she was still suffering from the impact of the disease, Middleton released a lovely statement about Children’s Hospice Week two days after her missed appearance at the aforementioned horse race.

“No parent expects to hear that their child has a serious health condition that could shorten their life,” the message read.

“Sadly, this is the reality faced by thousands of families across the country, leaving them heartbroken, fearful of the future and often desperately isolated.

“Being able to access the support of one of the U.K.’s 54 children’s hospices means they don’t have to face that future alone.”

Kate Middleton attends the Order of the Garter service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on June 16, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Continued Kate:

“As Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice in South Wales, I have the immense privilege of seeing for myself the extraordinary work of our children’s hospices.

“Lifting spirits through laughter, fun and play, as well as listening, holding, caring and sharing, they support children and families through life, death and beyond.”

As you can see, Middleton did not address any alleged health concerns.

It seems very possible she just needed a few hours of rest this week.

Kate Middleton during the 2025 Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Wellington Barracks on March 17, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Children’s Hospice Week is the United Kingdom’s annual awareness week for children’s hospices and palliative care services. It goes from June 16 through June 22, coinciding with the Royal Ascot festivities.

“This Children’s Hospice Week, I hope you will join me in celebrating the life changing work they do and thanking them for the vital care they provide to children and families experiencing the most challenging times,” Middleton’s statement concluded.

As cited above, the Princess was supposed to attend the Royal Ascot with Prince William on June 18.

However, it was revealed at the very last minute that she would not be appearing after all.

Her mother, Carole Middleton, ultimately ended up going to the horse racing event with her daughter-in-law, Alizee Thevenet, who is married to Kate’s brother, James Middleton.

Catherine, Princess of Wales looks on from a balcony during the annual Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Insiders previously told The Daily Best that the unexpected announcement left staff behind the famous palace walls VERY worried as they tried to figure out what was going on.

“One minute she was going, and the next she wasn’t. This is one of the biggest days of the year in the royal calendar; you don’t just miss Ascot on a whim, so there was a real sense of panic,” claimed an anonymous former courtier who retains good connections with serving staff when speaking to this publication.

“The chaotic nature of the announcement was eerily reminiscent of the dark days of last year. People were bewildered and worried.”

The New York Times, for its part, quoted a palace official a couple days who said that Middleton was “disappointed” to miss the races.

The source did not delve into specifics, although he or she did imply that the Royal Beauty skipped the event out of an abundance of caution, noting that she’s still working to find the “right balance” in terms of her public engagement schedule.



