Jonathan Joss: ‘Parks and Rec,’ ‘King of the Hill’ Star Shot to …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Actor Jonathan Joss was shot to death in San Antonio on Sunday.

According to initial reports, Joss — who was best known for his recurring roles on Parks and Recreation and King of the Hill — was killed during a confrontation with a neighbor.

Witnesses tell the San Antonio Police Department that the fight broke out on the city’s south side on Sunday night.

Jonathan Joss during one of his appearances on ‘Parks and Recreation.’ (NBC)

Paramedics rushed to the scene but were unable to save Joss’ life. He was just 59 years old.

Police apprehended the man they believe to be responsible for the shooting one block from his home. Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega has reportedly been charged with murder. His bail has been set at $200,000.

It’s unclear what sparked the confrontation between the neighbors.

A sad end for a beloved talent

Joss portrayed John Redcorn on King of the Hill for 13 seasons. He also returned for the Hulu revival series, which is set to debut in August.

Just last week, Joss attended the ATX TV Festival in Austin to promote the show.

He also played Chief Ken Hotate on five episodes of the beloved NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Jonathan Joss voiced the character of John Redcorn on Fox’s ‘King of the Hill.’ (Fox)

Joss accumulated dozens of credits over the course of his lengthy career, with appearances on TV shows like Tulsa King and Ray Donovan, as well as in films such as True Grit and The Magnificent Seven.

Across social media, news of Joss’ death prompted an outpouring of grief and fond remembrances.

“John Redcorn was pretty much the only contemporary Native representation I had in comedy growing up,” TV writer Joey Clift tweeted.

“Probably the funniest Native character in cartoon history and a lot of that was on Jonathan Joss’ pitch perfect rezzy uncle performance. RIP to one of the best to ever do it.

“Jonathan Joss… unfathomably sad. Sending all my thoughts to his loved ones,” another user wrote.

“RIP Jonathan Joss. You brought us so much joy for your roles. My siblings and I love quoting ‘Doobee doobee.’ I hope he can finally be at peace,” a third added, referring to one of Joss’ memorable lines on Parks & Rec.

Our thoughts go out to Joss’ loved ones during this enormously difficcult time.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.