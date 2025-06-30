Jeremy Allen White & Molly Gordon: Are ‘The Bear’ Co-Stars Dating In Real …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When it comes to real-life romance, have Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon said “yes, Chef”?

Or are the rumors of an off-screen relationship as questionable as the shellfish at a new pop-up restaurant that’s never had a health inspection?

These are the questions on the minds of The Bear fans this week, as the show returns for its fourth season amid ongoing claims about its romantic leads.

US actor Jeremy Allen White and actress Molly Gordon pose with the awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series (Allen White) and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for “The Bear” during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Are Carmy and Claire heating things up off camera?

On the beloved series — which just returned to Hulu for its fourth season — the actors portray Carmen Berzatto and Claire Dunlap, a chef and a doctor (who seems to have a lot of time on her hands for a for a first-year resident) involved in a highly toxic on-again, off-again relationship.

In real life, White and Gordon are rumored to be in a much more stable, serious situation.

But it’s hard to tell, as both stars have steered clear of commenting on those reports.

Molly cleverly side-stepped a question about the romance rumors during a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

“With the internet, I just think — I even see it in myself as a fan of things — we’re just a more judgmental society,” she told the outlet.

Meanwhile, an anonymous source tells the Daily Mail that White and Gordon seem to be getting more serious by the day.

“There were set rumors early on that they had intense chemistry even when not filming,” the insider said.

“She spends time at his house. They go on lunch dates and seem to have a great time. They’re affectionate, often in deep conversations and seem curious to get to know each other better,” the source added, noting that White “really seems into Molly.”

Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon in a scene from Hulu’s ‘The Bear.’ (Hulu)

Two (Michelin) star-crossed lovers

The third and fourth seasons of The Bear might center largely on a negative restaurant review. But these two co-stars have nothing but raves for one another!

“I also think Molly does such an amazing job. She’s so disarming and funny and charming. I think it didn’t allow Carmy to build up his regular walls,” White told Variety in 2023. “She knocked them down with ease and allowed Carmy to feel cared for, which must have just been so welcomed because I don’t know the last time Carmy would have allowed himself to be cared for.”

“He’s such a generous, available person, whereas you have to pull so many other actors out of their shells. He was like, ‘I’m in this with you.’ I immediately felt like there was something really good there, and I felt safe in that dynamic,” Gordon said of White that same year.

After going through a divorce in 2023, it makes sense that Jeremy — a father of two — would be reluctant to discuss his love life.

But it certainly sounds as though he and Molly are more than just co-stars!