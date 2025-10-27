Meghan Markle Loses Tenth Publicist In Five Years; Latest Quit Amid …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Is Meghan Markle the world’s worst boss?

That’s what her critics are saying following news that the duchess’ latest publicist just quit after less than three months on the job.

If you’re keeping score at home, Meghan has now gone through ten publicists in five years — and the situation is raising concerns.

Meghan’s latest PR rep quit among ‘horrible’ conditions insider claims

The latest departure is Emily Robinson, a former senior director of publicity at Netflix, who reportedly left Meghan’s employment several weeks ago.

A friend who describes Robinson as a “tough cookie” says that the working conditions must have been “horrible” for her to quit so soon after starting the job.

“It was her decision. She left a few weeks ago. She’s not a quitter, so things must have been pretty horrible for her to go,” the source tells UK tabloid The Express.

Meghan’s staffing woes show no signs of slowing down

We can’t speculate as to why the Duchess of Sussex has been burning through publicists at such breakneck speed.

But it’s worth noting that this is not the first time that Meghan has experienced staffing issues.

Her high turnover rate has been attributed to Meghan’s “unbearable” attitude as a boss, but it’s worth noting that all of the allegations of bullying and domineering behavior have come from anonymous sources.

In other words, despite persistent allegations that Meghan is a tough boss, we still know very little about what it’s like to work for her.

And when it comes to the Duchess of Sussex, all criticism must be taken with a grain of salt.

For reasons that aren’t entirely clear, prominent members of the British tabloid media still have it out for Meghan, and they tend to go on the attack much more often than they would with any other royal.

So maybe there’s something to the Robinson situation, and maybe Meghan’s inability to keep a publicist is cause for concern.

But it’s just as likely that this is another case of the haters making a mountain out of a molehill.