Bachelor in Paradise Cast: Revealed for Season 10!

As you may be aware, ABC will not air a new season of The Bachelorette in 2025.

Thankfully, however, the same cannot be said for Bachelor in Paradise… which will return for Season 10 on July 7 at 8/7c on ABC.

Now, meanwhile, the network has revealed the slew of familiar faces that will grace the upcoming screen for this series, with 16-just announced cast members joining the previously announced Golden Bachelorette and Golden Bachelor alums, Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston.

Let’s take at look at each one, shall we?

(ABC)

Alexe-Anne “Alexe” Godin was last season on The Bachelor Season 29. Her tagline for Bachelor in Paradise is “I left my no drama llama at home.”

(ABC)

Bailey Brown, also last seen on The Bachelor Season 29. Her Bachelor in Paradise tagline is “I’m trading the bob for a bikini.”

(ABC)

Brian Autz, last seen on The Bachelorette Season 21. His Bachelor in Paradise tagline is “Hey, hey, hey, I’m trying to fall in love here.”

(ABC)

Dale Moss, last seen on The Bachelorette Season 16. His Bachelor in Paradise tagline is “I may have caught footballs for a living, but catching hearts, that’s a natural talent.”

(ABC)

Hakeem Moulton, last seen on The Bachelorette Season 21. His Bachelor in Paradise tagline is “I’m here for sparks, the kisses and someone who gets my humor.”

(ABC)

Jeremy Simon, last week on The Bachelorette Season 21. His Bachelor in Paradise tagline is “I’m looking for treasure on this beach.”

(ABC)

Jess Edwards, last seen on The Bachelor Season 28. Her Bachelor in Paradise tagline is “I don’t kiss, I smoochy poo.”

(ABC)

Jonathon Johnson, last seen on The Bachelorette Season 21. His Bachelor in Paradise tagline is “I’m just a medium king looking for big love.”

(ABC)

Justin Glaze, last seen on The Bachelorette season 17 and Bachelor in Paradise season 8. His new Bachelor in Paradise tagline is “Ladies love a man who can express himself, right?”

(ABC)

Katherine “Kat” Izzo, last seen on The Bachelor season 27 and Bachelor in Paradise season 9. Her new Bachelor in Paradise tagline is “I’m back! You know what they say: cats have nine lives.”

(ABC)

Kyle Howard, last seen on The Bachelorette season 17. Her Bachelor in Paradise tagline is “You may not remember me, but after this, you’ll never forget me.”

(ABC)

Lexi Young, last seen on The Bachelor season 28. Her Bachelor on Paradise tagline is “I’m looking for the real deal and nothing less.”

(ABC)

Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez, last seen on The Bachelorette Season 21. His Bachelor in Paradise tagline is “Hola, Costa Rica, estoy listo para el amor.”

(ABC)

Sam McKinney, last seen on The Bachelorette Season 21. His Bachelopr in Paradise tagline is “I’m a Southern boy with a shy streak.”

(ABC)

Zoe McGrady, last seen on The Bachelor Season 29. Her Bachelor in Paradise tagline is “Here’s to shooting your shot, again.”

(ABC)

Spencer Conley, last seen on The Bachelorette Season 21. His Bachelor in Paradise tagline is “No more shallow waters, I’m ready to get deep.”