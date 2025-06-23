Eminem Divorced: His History of Marriage (And the Wife He Married Twice), Explained

Eminem has been married and divorced, both more than once.
His relationship history has a number of twists and turns, including one ex-wife didn’t remain an ex forever.
The rapper is a father — and even a grandfather.
Here’s a recap of the ins and outs of his love life and where things stand today.
Eminem married and divorced Kimberly Anne Scott
In high school, Eminem — whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III — met Kimberly Anne Scott. Scott and her twin sister ran away from home, moving in with Eminem and his mother when he was only 15.
Eminem and Scott began an on-and-off relationship in January of 1991. Four years later, they welcomed Hailie Jade on December 25, 1995. They married June 14, 1999 — divorcing just over two years later, on October 5, 2001.
Hailie is his only biological child. However, he legally adopted Alaina Marie (child of his former sister-in-law), Stevie Laine (Scott’s child from an affair). He also raised his younger half-brother, Nathan.
Did Eminem date the late, great Brittany Murphy?
The beloved Clueless actress co-starred with Eminem in 8 Mile, where their on-screen chemistry was apparent. She and Eminem dated in the early 2000s.
“I’m a fan … I think that he’s very misunderstood. He’s brilliant. He’s a brilliant young man,” the dearly departed actress described at the time.
“Marshall is … he’s one of the most funny, honest, professional, hard-working actors I’ve ever worked with, if not the most,” Murphy appraised. “There was a beautiful sense of everyone getting to know each other.”
Did Eminem ever date Mariah Carey?
Around 2001-2002, Eminem claimed to have been in a relationship with Mariah Carey.
However, she has never confirmed this — and has instead denied ever dating him.
There have been other rumors, including Tara Reid and Kaya Jones. It is difficult to sort fact from fiction without confirmation.
Kimberly Anne Scott and Eminem married and divorced (again)
On January 14, 2006 — exactly 15 years after they first began dating — Eminem and Kimberly Anne Scott remarried.
It wasn’t quite three months later, on April 5 of that same year, that Eminem filed for divorce.
The two twice-over exes finalized their second divorce on December 19, 2006. They agreed to joint custody of Hailie.
Third time’s the charm?
Four years later, in early 2010, rumors bubbled up alleging that Eminem and Scott had rekindled their romance despite being divorced (twice).
Eminem publicly denied the claim, though his representative did confirm on his behalf that the former spouses remain friendly.
They will always be linked. Not merely by their shared history, but by their daughter — and by their grandchild, born on March 14, 2025.