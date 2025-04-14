Kenya Moore: Revenge Porn Stunt That Got Her Fired From ‘RHOA’ Finally …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been almost a year since Kenya Moore got fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

But because a season of reality TV can take a very long time to produce, we’re just getting the full story now.

As you may recall, Kenya was kicked to the curb in response to an act of revenge porn perpetrated against castmate Brit Eady.

On Sunday night’s episode, we finally got to see how it all went down — and it was messy.

Kenya Moore attends the Atlanta LGBTQ+ Tastemaker Screening of “Mean Girls” at AMC Madison Yards 8 on January 09, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

A disastrous grand opening

The drama unfolded at the grand opening of Kenya’s new hair salon.

By the time of the event, the feud between Moore and Eady had already reached a boiling point.

Earlier in the season, Brit ominously warned Kenya that she was in possession of “a pistol.” She tried to make amends by bringing Kenya flowers and a card at the opening, but the gesture was rejected.

Once Eady left the event, Kenya displayed explicit photos of her on poster board.

Kenya Moore attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 07, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The images were blurred by Bravo, but judging by the other cast members’ reactions, they left very little to the imagination.

“I am mortified,” Williams said in a confessional. “I didn’t want to stand there and seem like I was in agreement. I don’t support this.”

Moore was originally scheduled to appear in all of RHOA Season 16.

But she’s now been indefinitely suspended from the show that made her famous. And it seems unlikely that she’ll return.

Kenya Moore attends Cirque du Soleil presents the Atlanta Premiere of “Echo” at The Big Top at Atlantic Station on November 09, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil ECHO)

Kenya says she has no regrets

Kenya has mostly kept quiet on the matter, and her silence may have to do with her plan to sue Bravo for wrongful dismissal.

But the few times that she addressed the situation, she made it clear that she has no regrets about her actions.

“Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl. My heart is full and my conscience is clean,” Moore wrote on Instagram shortly after she was let go by the network.

“So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide?” she added.

“The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge p[orn] is 1000% untrue. I have proof and will share soon.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.