Kelly Clarkson Demands ‘Every MFer’ Compliment Her After Weight Loss

Kelly Clarkson wants praise from “every motherf–ker” who lays eyes on her after her weight loss.

As the talk show host takes repeated hiatuses amidst rumors that she wants to quit TV, she has also been performing.

While not everyone likes Clarkson, she does have her fans.

But not in HR, to hear her tell it. Apparently, they’re stopping people from calling her “sexy” at work.

Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Kelly Clarkson likes being catcalled after losing weight, it seems

On Saturday, May 10, Kelly Clarkson performed at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantis City.

There, the polarizing talk show host was told that she looked “sexy” by a member of the audience.

She responded positively to the catchall.

In her mind, she’d like to receive compliments on her recent weight loss wherever she goes.

Kelly Clarkson performs during the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Clarkson went on to say that her desire for compliments has led her to clash with human resources.

“Every time I go to an HR meeting, I’m like, ‘How have I not been fired?’” Clarkson told the audience, People reports.

“I grew up on the road at 19 years old, you know what I’m saying?” she continued.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, that is inappropriate. I would never.’”

‘F–k that’

“But they also say you’re not allowed to say someone looks attractive, and I say f–k that,” Clarkson griped.

“Because some of those bitches are out here working, and we’re trying, and I want every motherf–ker that passes me to go, ‘Damn. Well done,’” she declared.

Clarkson went on to say that she nearly got into “a fight” with someone from HR.

Kelly Clarkson attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“They were like, ‘Well, it might make people feel bad that they looked bad before,'” she recalled.

“I was fat before, so I’m saying I want you to say, ‘Damn,’”

(Sometimes, people lose weight due to a death in the family, a new medication, or a serious illness like cancer. With the exception of a few jobs, you really do not have to talk about a coworker’s body! At all!)

Clarkson did at least acknowledge that there is “nothing wrong” with anyone’s body.

She also added that she “felt very confident” when she weighed more.

Kelly Clarkson attend the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

It’s true that the fashion industry caters to smaller bodies

“I felt fine both ways, but I’m just saying it’s a lot more fun with clothes now,” Clarkson explained.

“And I’ve been working on it.”

She also added: “It is not a joke. I know HR is not a joke, but it is really funny some of the things they talk about, and we’re like, ‘Oh no. We would never.’”

Human resources departments exist — among other things — to prevent companies from being sued for allowing employees to mistreat each other or make each other feel unsafe or unduly uncomfortable.