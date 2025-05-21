Meghan Markle Went Against Prince Harry’s Wishes By Posting Pics of Kids, Royal …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

Meghan marked the occasion by posting a photo of a bulletin board on which an array of family photos had been displayed.

The post included photos of Harry and Meghan’s two kids, Archie and Lilibet, a fact that surprised many fans of the Sussex family.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex presents medals during the Wheelchair Basketball finals at the Invictus Games on October 27, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

A new level of fame for Harry and Meghan’s offspring

This was not, of course, the first that the kids had made appearances on Meghan’s Instgram page.

But usually, they’re faces are obscured in some way: Their backs are to the camera, or something is partially blocking the shot.

Meghan’s latest collage features a pic in which Archie can be seen kissing Lilibet’s forehead, and it might be the most we’ve seen of either child’s face since they were babies.

It was an unexpected decision on Meghan’s part, and one royal insider suspects that Harry isn’t happy about it.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex lay ferns and a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the newly unveiled UK war memorial and Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, on October 28, 2018, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Rosa Woods – Pool/Getty Images)

Royal insider says Meghan may have violated Harry’s security rules

Understandably, the safety and privacy of his family are Harry’s foremost concerns.

In fact, he recently fought (and lost) a high-profile court case with the goal of ensuring that he and his wife and kids would receive the same protections as the royals during their return trips to the UK.

So it’s been widely assumed that the decision to hide the children from public view was largely spurred by Harry’s experiences with a lifetime of media scrutiny.

And that might be why one royal insider is jumping to conclusions about the kids’ surprise cameo on Meghan’s page.

“If they weren’t [on the photo board], would anyone be interested?” one royal source told Page Six this week.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall on March 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Dawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Harry is all about protecting his kids, so I can’t imagine he will be happy with this,” said another insider.

“Harry and Meghan have gone to great lengths to protect the kids, they rarely take them out in public places, and it’s just a bit odd that photos are starting to come out now, when they are more recognizable.”

It’s obviously quite a leap to assume that it was entirely Meghan’s decision to post the pics, but those anonymous royal sources have always demonstrated an incredible talent for jumping to conclusions.

As for Harry’s ongoing fight to secure proper protections for his wife and kids when — and if — they return to the UK, the Duke of Sussex says Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet will steer clear of the country until it’s resolved.

“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” he recently told the BBC.

In other words, it might be a very long time before the kids get to know Harry’s side of the family.