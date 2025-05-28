The View Has A LOT to Say About That Todd Chrisley Pardon

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Earlier this week, Donald Trump took a look at the case of Todd and Julie Chrisley… skimmed over the fact that they were found guilty of tax evasion and financial fraud of a jury of their peers… and basically decided:

Hey, they’re rich and white and they like me! They shouldn’t be in prison!

President Trump then issued a pardon for the Chrisleys.

As you might expect, such a decision has garnered quite a bit of backlash.

“According to this administration, if you are a reality star with a lot of money, and a tax cheat, and you commit fraud, then that’s good,” said Joy Behar on Wednesday’s edition of The View.

The Chrisley Knows Best leads had been convicted in 2022 of bank fraud and tax evasion.

The law-breaking spouses were originally sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, in 2023… before their sentences were reduced to 10 and five years — and then Trump vacated them entirely this week.

This isn’t exactly the first time President Trump has pardoned a Republican convicted of financial crimes.

In April, for example, Trump pardoned Paul Walczak, a former nursing home executive sentenced for tax crimes — and whose mother attended Trump’s recent $1-million-per-head fundraising dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

What a coincidence, huh?!?

“Poor people on Medicaid or food stamps, okay? According to this administration, those are the real moochers in the country, and they have to be taken off of health care or food stamps,” Behar went on, saying that people “running around being rich” such as Todd Chrisley get “let off the hook.”

For the record, Savannah Chrisley actually spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

She made little to no secret of her desire for Trump to free her immoral parents.

“This is not normal. This is not honest, this is not ethical,” said View panelist Ana Navarro in response to the scandal.

Navarro continued on air:

“Basically, there is a huge ‘For Sale’ sign on the lawn of the White House. And if you are a supporter, if you are a donor, then you can buy pardons.”

The co-host also noted that “this is coming at the same time that he’s accepting a $400 million jet from the Qataris,” while also citing Trump’s “crypto grift,” Amazon’s $40 million deal with Melania Trump for a documentary and his kids managing his various businesses.

One really might say Donald Trump is corrupt.

“The profiteering we are seeing from Trump and his family from the presidency has no precedence, and cannot be accepted or normalized by the American people,” Navarro said.

Trump posted a video on social media of him calling Savannah to tell her about the pardon.

“The President called me personally as I was walking into Sam’s Club and notified me that he was signing pardon paperwork for both of my parents,” Savannah told Instagram followers after this development. “Both my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow, and I still don’t believe it’s real. I’m freaking out.”

Added Chase Chrisley a short time later to The New York Post:

“I am grateful to God and extremely grateful to President Trump and his entire administration. I’m beyond thankful to finally have my parents back home and my family together again!”

Prior to the pardon, Todd was set for release on April 7, 2032… while Julie was due to remain behind bars until January 8, 2028.

The pardon comes very soon after the public was told that a new Chrisley reality show would soon hit the airwaves.

“The Chrisleys don’t know best anymore, but they’re doing their best to be there for each other,” a USA Network synopsis read of the upcoming series.

“The family faces the challenge of carrying on the Chrisley name and legacy on their own with only phone calls and brief visits with their incarcerated parents.”

Formerly incarcerated now, we must add.

According to TMZ, meanwhile, the plan is for cameras to be rolling in both Florida and Kentucky when Todd and Julie are released, reuniting the family and making for quite the storyline.

“Today is a victory for our family, but the fight against wrongful convictions and injustice within our prison system is far from over. I will continue to use my voice and platform to advocate for those who do not have one,” Savannah said in a statement to Us Weekly.

God.

This people are simply THE WORST.