Kate Middleton, Prince William Post Pic For Princess Charlotte’s Birthday; Fans …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s a big day at Kensington Palace, as Princess Charlotte just hit the big 1-0!

Yes, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter is celebrating a milestone birthday, and her parents marked the occasion by posting a pic of the Princess on Instagram.

“Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte!” the Prince and Princess of Wales captioned the photo below.

Naturally, the post quickly accumulated likes and comments from all over the world.

And many followers couldn’t get over Charlotte’s resemblance to her father.

“Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte! Looks just like her father,” wrote one commenter.

“Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte! Who is clearly her father’s mini-me!!” another added.

“She’s like William who is like his mother. Diana’s girl all over,” a third chimed in.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot on September 7, 2022 in Bracknell, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images)

And to hear Kate tell it, the similarities between Charlotte and William go beyond their appearances: It seems that Charlotte has gained a reputation as “the one in charge” among her peers and siblings.

As the New York Post points out, those leadership skills were on full display during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, when Charlotte was seen reminding her brothers to bow to the coffin.

Third in line to the throne, Charlotte might never be crowned queen, but she’s sure to live a life of tremendous influence regardless.

And she’s already dealt with challenges that no 10-year-old should be forced to endure.

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A tumultuous year for the royal family

As you’re no doubt aware, Kate battled cancer last year. And while she’s now in remission, that frightening time no doubt took a lasting emotional toll on her loved ones.

These days, Charlotte’s grandfather King Charles is still battling cancer. His prognosis has not been made public, so we have no way of knowing how concerned his loved ones might be.

But some day, William will take the throne in place of his 76-year-old father, and when that happens, life will change dramatically for Charlotte and her siblings.

Fortunately, those who know the kids best say their life in the public eye seems to have prepared them for the challenges that lie ahead.

And no matter what happens, Charlotte and her brothers know they have the support of two very loving parents.