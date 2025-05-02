Travis Kelce’s Barber Addresses Hair Transplant Rumors

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Travis Kelce is at the center of a very troubling rumor.

And no, we’re not talking the latest speculation surrounding his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Instead, these reports have to do with a matter that’s at the very core of Kelce’s widespread public appeal.

We’re talking, of course, about his hair.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field at half time against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Does Travis Kelce have hairplugs?

A rumor about Kelce’s famous coif has been spreading like wildfire in recent weeks, as many fans (and haters) have become convinced that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently underwent a hair transplant procedure.

Not only that, the originator of this particular urban legend decided to go into detail:

The story goes that Kelce flew to Turkey to undergo the procedure shortly after the Chiefs’ season ended with a loss in Super Bowl LIX.

Now, Turkey is a common destination for folks seeking low-cost hairplugs. But money is no object for someone like Travis, so we’re not sure why he would bother to make that trip.

Travis Kelce attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Quarterback” at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Travis’ barber addresses hair transplant controversy

You’ve heard of Travis Barker? Well, Vince Garcia is Travis’ barber. (Sorry, we couldn’t resist.)

The Kansas City-based hair stylist spoke with US Weekly recently, and not surprisingly, he says the hair transplant rumors are total BS.

“Nah, not at all, man,” Garcia told the outlet in a new interview. “That’s a full head of hair right there.”

Vince went on to explain that he’s been cutting Travis’ hair for years and has developed what he describes as “a really great relationship” with the three-time Super Bowl champ.

“Throughout the years, he’ll come to my barbershop [or] he’ll come to my house and get cut,” he continued.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the game New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

“He keeps me around to get him ready for an appearance or a TV show. Over the years of doing that consistently with him, it’s just like any relationship. The more you see each other, the more you grow personally.”

This, of course, is not the first time that Travis’ hair has been a subject of widespread discussion.

Kelce’s QB Patrick Mahomes commented on his new ‘do before the start of last year’s NFL season.

“I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out,” Mahomes told SiriusXM NFL Radio in August of 2024, “and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it.”

We’re not surprised that Taylor has more influence over Travis than Patrick does.

Of course, Kelce has no immediate plans to retire from the NFL, so Mahomes might be the second most important person in his life for another year or so!