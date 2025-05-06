Maren Morris Divorce Explained: Ryan Hurd Split & the 'Situationship' That Followed

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Maren Morris’ divorce has influenced her music as she processed the split.

For years, Maren Morris has been a refreshing voice within the too-often toxic Country music scene.

Her 2023 split from husband Ryan Hurd took many by surprise.

In interviews and in song, Morris has discussed the divorce, the relationship, and a “situationship” that followed the split.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris reached a divorce settlement

Maren Morris met Ryan Hurd while the two of them were writing Country music for Tim McGraw.

They then began dating in December of 2015.

The two married in March of 2018. Two years later, in March of 2020, they welcomed their son, Hayes.

Fans were overjoyed to see such a wonderful singer and all-around good person become a mom.

In October of 2023, Maren filed to divorce Ryan, citing irreconcilable differences. The two reached a divorce settlement in January of 2024.

Singer Maren Morris performs on the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

In December of 2023, Maren Morris spoke to Howard Stern about her then-ongoing divorce from her husband of five-and-a-half years.

“I would like [the divorce] to sort of wrap up,” she expressed at the time.

“I don’t have the headspace for [dating] yet. But I’m writing so much right now, that’s kind of been my way of dating is just through song.”

Morris’ divorce filing noted that the couple had a prenuptial agreement. Additionally, she asked for child support for their 3-year-old, Hayes.

The divorce has fueled Maren Morris’ new music

On July 12, Maren Morris released her new song, “I Hope I Never Fall In Love.”

While the song’s title clearly comes a little too late, Morris has explained that the song stems from a post-divorce “situationship” that she experienced.

“It’s pretty self-explanatory from the title, having just gone through a giant breakup,” Maren Morris explained on Instagram ahead of the song’s release.

Singer Maren Morris takes part in stage testing ahead of the start of the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center on August 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“Just not wanting to go down that path again, and wanting to keep things casual, and really just lean into the ‘situationship’ of it all,” Maren Morris elaborated.

“You get to scream the chorus,” she added excitedly.

“And I can’t wait to sing it live with everyone.”

She also shared a follow-up post in which she explained more of the song’s meaning — and how it’s not as negative as people might assume.

Maren Morris attends the 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch at NYA WEST on December 02, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

‘It’s a bittersweet hearbreaker’

Maren Morris succinctly described the song as depicting “the afterglow of a s–tshow.”

She characterized: “it’s a bittersweet heartbreaker because I’m in self-protection mode but still want to feel things. Throwing parties, going home with a stranger, popping champagne … whatever we need to do to process our pain, it’s not always a pretty road to healing.”

“i, of course, DO want to fall in love again, but I can’t put my heart through it just yet,” Morris added.

In other words, Maren Morris, who came out as bisexual in the spring of 2024, isn’t coming out as romantic.

She experiences romantic love and will love again. But she wants to hold off until she’s ready.