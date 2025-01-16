Kanye West Posts Video of Nude Pamela Anderson For Some Reason

For reasons only he understands, Kanye West posted a video of a naked Pamela Anderson on his Instagram Story last night.
Obviously, Kanye does a lot of weird stuff on social media.
But even so, fans were surprised to see him sharing footage of a nude woman whom he seems to barely know.
A Naked Throwback
The clip in question shows Pam delivering a birthday cake to the late Hugh Hefner on the occasion of his 82nd birthday in 2008.
Kanye (or someone) added audio of a voice repeating the words “hide your b-tch” over and over.
The clip wasn’t on Kanye’s page for very long. But as Page Six points out, it still managed to create quite a stir.
“I don’t think Pamela Anderson is going to like what Kanye did,” one person wrote on X, according to the outlet.
“Erm did Pamela Anderson approve Kanye to post that video or…?” another asked.
“Why the f–k did Kanye West post Pamela Anderson naked in his stories? It’s very difficult to defend this man, I try very hard sometimes,” a third chimed in.
This Isn’t the First Time Their Paths Have Crossed
Others pointed out that Kanye and Pam first met a long time ago.
In 2006, Pam appeared in the music video for Ye’s song “Touch the Sky.” But it seems that they’ve had minimal interaction in the years since.
So while some Kanye fans are hopeful that the rapper was hinting at some sort of collaboration, the more likely explanation is that Pamela had no idea he was gonna post the clip.
Many have pointed out that it was in poor taste for Kanye to post a clip of Pam and Hefner in light of recent allegations against the Playboy founder.
But Ye has never been one to worry about offending anyone.
And of course, he’s no stranger to testing the limits of Instagram’s policy against nudity.
But usually, he posts nude photos of his wife, Bianca Censori.
Presumably, she consents to those (we certainly hope so). However, it’s unclear if Pam gave Kanye permission to post an explicit video, and that’s the part that’s worrying a lot of fans.
Pam has yet to speak out on the matter. Of course, even if the video came as a surprise, now that it’s no longer on Kanye’s page, she might prefer to just move on from this situation.