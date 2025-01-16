Kanye West Posts Video of Nude Pamela Anderson For Some Reason

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For reasons only he understands, Kanye West posted a video of a naked Pamela Anderson on his Instagram Story last night.

Obviously, Kanye does a lot of weird stuff on social media.

But even so, fans were surprised to see him sharing footage of a nude woman whom he seems to barely know.

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival – Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

A Naked Throwback

The clip in question shows Pam delivering a birthday cake to the late Hugh Hefner on the occasion of his 82nd birthday in 2008.

Kanye (or someone) added audio of a voice repeating the words “hide your b-tch” over and over.

The clip wasn’t on Kanye’s page for very long. But as Page Six points out, it still managed to create quite a stir.

Pamela Anderson visits SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ at SiriusXM Studios on January 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“I don’t think Pamela Anderson is going to like what Kanye did,” one person wrote on X, according to the outlet.

“Erm did Pamela Anderson approve Kanye to post that video or…?” another asked.

“Why the f–k did Kanye West post Pamela Anderson naked in his stories? It’s very difficult to defend this man, I try very hard sometimes,” a third chimed in.

Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

This Isn’t the First Time Their Paths Have Crossed

Others pointed out that Kanye and Pam first met a long time ago.

In 2006, Pam appeared in the music video for Ye’s song “Touch the Sky.” But it seems that they’ve had minimal interaction in the years since.

So while some Kanye fans are hopeful that the rapper was hinting at some sort of collaboration, the more likely explanation is that Pamela had no idea he was gonna post the clip.

Pamela Anderson attends at the ‘The last showgirl’ photocall at Kursaal, San Sebastian on September 27, 2024 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

Many have pointed out that it was in poor taste for Kanye to post a clip of Pam and Hefner in light of recent allegations against the Playboy founder.

But Ye has never been one to worry about offending anyone.

And of course, he’s no stranger to testing the limits of Instagram’s policy against nudity.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Marni Srl)

But usually, he posts nude photos of his wife, Bianca Censori.

Presumably, she consents to those (we certainly hope so). However, it’s unclear if Pam gave Kanye permission to post an explicit video, and that’s the part that’s worrying a lot of fans.

Pam has yet to speak out on the matter. Of course, even if the video came as a surprise, now that it’s no longer on Kanye’s page, she might prefer to just move on from this situation.