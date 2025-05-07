Paige DeSorbo Claps Back at Craig Conover: He Wanted to Be the Victim

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Paige DeSorbo wants to clear the air after Craig Conover made several claims about their split.

The back-and-forth between exes has played out on talk shows.

Now, after the drama on Summer House and Craig’s claims during the Southern Charm Reunion, it’s Paige’s turn to respond.

To hear her tell it, Craig’s version of events is basically a work of fiction.

On the April 23, 2025 episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Paige DeSorbo cleared the air months after her breakup. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Paige DeSorbo wants to debunk some of Craig Conover’s claims

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Paige challenged a litany of claims from ex Craig Conover.

When it comes to Craig’s claims at the Southern Charm Reunion, she told Andy Cohen that she disagreed with “all of it.”

Paige then shaded: “I loved listening to it because I was like, ‘What a fun story.’”

Andy delved into specifics, asking Paige if she had “considered marrying” Craig “at BravoCon.”

That was, as Southern Charm viewers may remember, what Craig had alleged back in March.

Paige seemed prepared for that one, replying:

“Andy. Andy. Do I look like the kind of person that has the phrase ‘convention center’ in her wedding invitation?”

Seemingly out of his element, Craig Conover doesn’t seem to be a happy camper during portions of ‘Summer House’ Season 9. (Image Credit: Bravo)

What about the breakup?

Craig and Paige split in November of 2024, only sharing the breakup over a month later when Paige broke the news.

Craig has stated that the “breakup was not a mutual decision.”

Paige agrees … but feels like Craig keeps bringing this up so that people will feel sorry for him.

“I felt like he was saying that because he wanted [to be] the victim,” she expressed.

She alleged that Craig “wanted people to be like, ‘She did it. She caused this.’”

During the ‘Summer House’ Season 9 supertease, Paige DeSorbo tearfully predicts the end of her relationship. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Summer House co-star Kyle Cooke has called Craig a “liar,” and Paige agreed, saying that Kyle “nailed it.”

Memorable, there were multiple — and seemingly unfounded — cheating rumors after Paige shared the breakup.

She felt that Craig leaned into them, and should not have.

Craig has moved on, dating Natalie Buffett.

“I love it,” Paige commented. “I’m so happy for him.”

On a February 2025 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Craig Conover makes his feelings clear about his breakup. (Image Credit: Bravo)

She has been dating, also

Paige shared that she has “absolutely” been “dating people” and “having a very good time.”

However, she clarified to Andy that she is not currently in “anything serious” as far as relationships go.

Her big goal for her next romance? She’d like to not be “the funny one” this time. Ouch!