Joe Biden Says He Would’ve Defeated Trump, Is Not Surprised Kamala Harris Lost

Joe Biden made an appearance on The View today.

And as expected, he answered questions about the 2024 election and his cognitive abilities during his final months in the White House.

Biden’s criticism of President Donald Trump came as no surprise, of course. But many viewers were taken aback by the former president’s claims that he believes he would have won reelection had he remained in the race.

Joe Biden during his recent appearance on ABC’s ‘The View.’ (ABC)

Joe Biden speaks out on 2024 election, first 100 days of Trump presidency

“He’s had the worst 100 days any president’s ever had,” said Biden — appearing alongside his wife, Jill Biden — when the panel asked him about Trump’s performance in his second term.

Asked if he takes responsibility for Trump’s election, Biden replied:

“I do, because, look, I was in charge and he won. So, you know, I take responsibility.”

Asked if he still believes he would have defeated Trump, Biden replied in the affirmative, noting that his vote total in 2020 was higher than Trump’s in 2024:

Joe Biden and wife Jill during their recent appearance on ABC’s ‘The View.’ (ABC)

“He still got seven million fewer votes. A lot of people didn’t show up, number one,” Biden explained.

“Number two, they were very close in those toss-up states. It wasn’t a slam dunk.”

For obvious reasons, many interpreted Biden’s remarks as being vaguely critical of his VP and successor as candidate, Kamala Harris.

Asked later in the interview if he was surprised by Harris’ loss, Biden said he was not. But he blamed her defeat not on the quality of her campaign but on the racism and sexism inherent in American life.

Biden blames sexism for Harris’ loss to Trump

“I was disappointed but not surprised. They went the sexist route,” Biden said, adding:

U.S. President Joe Biden holds news conference at the 2024 NATO Summit on July 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. NATO leaders convene in Washington this week for the annual summit to discuss future strategies and commitments and mark the 75th anniversary of the allianceâ€™s founding. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“I’ve never seen quite as successful and consistent a campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn’t lead the country, and a woman of mixed race.”

Asked about reports that he advised Harris not to break with him on key policies during her campaign, Biden denied ever making such a suggestion:

“I did not advise her to say that,” he said.

In closing, Biden offered his own insights as to how a candidate as divisive as Trump could have won the electoral vote:

“Liberal democracies all across America, all across the world lost last time,” the former president said.

“I think we underestimate the phenomenal negative impact that COVID had and the pandemic had on people, on attitudes, on optimism, on a whole range of things.”