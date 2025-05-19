David Beckham Cheating Scandal: Ex-Assistant Insists on Affair with Soccer Star

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Will the past come back to haunt David Beckham?

Someone who used to work for the superstar athlete — and who claims she did a lot more than just work for him — seems to hope so.

Speaking with 60 Minutes Australia, Rebecca Loos once again insisted that she carried on a four-month affair with Beckham in 2003… when he was married to wife Victoria.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the British Fashion Awards 2015 at London Coliseum on November 23, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Loos is a Dutch model who worked as Beckham’s personal assistant over 20 years ago, alleging multiple decades ago that she had been the soccer player’s mistress.

“In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them,” Loos says in this new interview, referring both halves of the very famous and wealthy couple.

She emphasized on air:

“I have stuck to the truth. I’ve never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing.”

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham look on prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium on July 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

This allegation goes way back.

In a statement given to The Guardian in 2004, Beckham responded to accusations of infidelity by Loos by saying the following:

“During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life. What appeared this morning is just one further example.

“The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this.”

Neither David nor Victoria has yet responded to Loos doubling down on her claims with 60 Minutes.

David Beckham attends the David Beckham Fragrances Launch Party at Torrisi Bar and Restaurant on October 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for David Beckham Fragrances / Coty Inc.)

Loos is currently married to a doctor with whom she shares two teenage boys.

She started working for Beckham shortly after he was transferred to Real Madrid from Manchester United in July 2003.

Reiterating her accusations from back then, she told the aforementioned television program that Victoria was out of town at one point when David allegedly invited her to a hotel, adding that she “gave in.”

“I fell hook, line and sinker for every single cliche line he fed me,” Loos now says.

“And then two weeks later we were at Ronaldo’s birthday party and he’s off with this beautiful model. And I was like, ‘Uh.’ That was a hard night for me. I was like, ‘Uh, I don’t understand.’ And realizations started to hit that I’d been massively played.”

In the four-part docuseries Beckham that aired in 2023, the legendary athlete didn’t cite this accusation specifically, but did tell the camera:

“There was some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with.

“It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage. Every time that we woke up we felt that there was something else. I think we both felt at the time that we were, not losing each other, but drowning.”