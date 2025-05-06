Diddy Trial: Why Were Potential Jurors Asked About Mike Myers, Kanye West?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jury selection is currently underway for the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The process promises to be a long and complicated one, as both sides will try to find 12 people who somehow have not yet formed opinions about Combs or his alleged crimes.

That’s no easy feat, and attorneys are using some unusual strategies to try and weed out biased jurors.

Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

According to a new report from People magazine, the vetting process involves asking potential jurors if they recognize the names of certain individuals who are associated with Diddy.

Past and present Diddy associates are named during jury selection

In some cases, the association is obvious. One of the celebrities named, for example, is Cassie Ventura, the former girlfriend of Diddy’s who filed a lawsuit for rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse against the mogul in 2023.

Also on the list is Kid Cudi, who dated Cassie after her breakup with Diddy. In her lawsuit, Cassie accuses Diddy of blowing up Cudi’s car.

“She is prepared to testify under her own name,” says a court filing obtained by People in reference to Cassie.

Host Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs speaks onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)

Obviously, it’s not hard to see why Cassie and Cudi were mentioned on the first day of juror selection.

But the list also includes people like Mike Myers, Kanye West, Michael B. Jordan, Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child, and rapper Yung Miami.

The link between Diddy and the man who once portrayed Austin Powers is not entirely apparent.

However, the connection between Kanye and Diddy is a bit more clear. Both became famous in the music industry, of course, but more recently, Kanye defended Diddy and called for his release from prison.

Honoree Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

We should note that none of the celebrities listed has been accused of any wrongdoing.

Diddy was in court for the first day of jury selection. Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom, but witnesses say it was a mostly uneventful affair.

About ninety minutes into the proceedings, Diddy asked to take an unscheduled bathroom break. At first, the judge denied his request, but moments later, the disgraced mogul was allowed to use the restroom.

“I’m sorry, your honor, I’m a little nervous today,” Diddy explained to the judge.

Diddy turned down a plea deal and is now facing the possibility of life in prison. So yeah, he has good reason to feel nervous.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.