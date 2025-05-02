Kyle Richards’ 25-Year-Old Daughter Sophia Umansky: I’m Going BALD After …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kyle Richards’ daughter, Sophia Umansky, is looking for help.

And she also offers a warning.

Like too many of the rich and famous in recent years, she tried a diabetes medication as a luxury weight loss drug.

Now, at only 25, she’s living with health consequences that are straight out of a horror movie.

Unfortunately, Sophia Umansky is going bald

Sophia Umansky is the lookalike daughter of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. She is the second of their shared children, and Kyle’s third.

On Wednesday, April 30, she took to TikTok to share some graphic, disturbing images of rapid hair loss.

Sometimes, hair loss happens due to the intersection of hormones, age, and time.

Other times, it is a side-effect of life-saving medical treatment, like chemotherapy. Not this time, however.

“I am very lucky that I have so much hair,” Sophia shared with viewers.

“Because at the rate that I’ve been losing hair,” she warned, “I’m gonna be bald in about a week.”

Sophia explained: “I started Mounjaro about four months ago, and I would say like maybe for the past three weeks to a month, I’ve noticed a dramatic hair loss situation.”

How much hair is she losing?

In the video, Sophia Umansky seems to have the long, thick, beautiful hair that she likely inherited from mom Kyle Richards.

But she had plenty of evidence of her staggering rate of hair loss.

“I’m just going to show you a quick little video of what my hair loss looks like, and this is every day,” the 25-year-old shared.

“And,” Sophia warned, “you’re not even seeing the half of it.”

Her TikTok post showed sizable clumps of hair. Some had gathered around the drain to her shower. There was more smeared on the walls.

It is very common to lose some hair while showering or combing hair.

Not at this rate. Notably, Sophia’s hair is not showing tangled or knotted hair — but numerous loose strands, all having fallen out individually.

Sophia told followers that it’s “a lot worse” than it looks.

Simply running her hand through her hair causes “piles” of her hair to come out.

Did Mounjaro cause her to go bald?

According to Sophia, the extreme hair loss is “a direct result of rapid weight loss because of the medication, and not eating enough vitamins, protein, all that kind of stuff.”

Some have branded the use of life-saving diabetes medicine for luxury weight loss as some sort of miracle drug.

But in reality, these injections are appetite suppressants, slowing the digestive process to a crawl.

Starving yourself has health consequences, whether you feel the hunger or not.

Sophia is taking vitamins, eating protein, and taking supplements to aid in hair growth.