Billy Joel Reveals Brain Disorder, Cancels All Remaining Concerts

Back in March, Billy Joel canceled a string of concerts due to an undisclosed health issue.

Now, the music legend is canceling the remainder of his tour and sharing news about his diagnosis.

Taking to social media today, Joel revealed that he has been battling a debilitating brain disorder.

US singer songwriter Billy Joel arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Billy Joel shares frightening diagnosis with fans

Reps for Joel revealed that he’s suffering from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, commonly referred to as NPH.

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” reads a statement posted on Joel’s Instagram page.

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health,” the statement continued.

“He is grateful for the support from fans during this time, and he looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

Billy Joel attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The post concluded with a statement from Joel himself, reading: “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience,” Joel says in a statement, “and thank you for understanding.”

What’s the prognosis for Billy Joel?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, NPH “can affect several brain-related abilities, including thinking and concentrating, memory, movement and more.

“The symptoms of NPH look very much like those of dementia, but NPH is sometimes reversible,” the definition continues.

Joel’s last show was February 22 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. That concert ended on a frightening note, as the singer fell on his back after throwing his microphone stand to a crew member.

Joel recovered and got to his feet, but shortly thereafter, he announced a four-month break from touring due to a “medical condition.”

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first,” he told fans at the time.

“I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

It’s been a tumultuous year for Joel, whose personal life recently came under scrutiny thanks to a memoir by his ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

Billy Joel attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In the book, Brinkley revealed that Joel’s alcoholism was the primary cause of their divorce.

“To be clear, I never wanted to end things with Billy. But his drinking was bigger than the both of us,” she said.

“In the end, when the relationship isn’t functioning the way you want it to be anymore — that’s the worst kind of loneliness because you just can’t make it work together and that’s painful.”

We will have further updates on Billy’s condition as new information becomes available.

For now, we wish him and his family all the best as he continues on the road to recovery.