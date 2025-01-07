Jessica Alba Quashes Divorce Rumors With Photos of Family Outing

For several weeks now, fans have been convinced that Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren are headed for divorce.

Jessica has been spotted in public without her wedding ring numerous times now, and Cash was notably absent from her celebratory New Year’s Day Instagram post.

Jessica added further fuel to the fire by ringing in 2025 with a quote from poet Mary Oliver:

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba attend God’s Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Did Jessica Alba Hint at a Separation From Cash Warren?

“Keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable,” read the post.

“Gratitude. Here’s to a colorful past year that was filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love,” Jessica wrote in the caption.

“Sending hugs to everyone going through it- cheers to 2025 and even more love to come! Let’s goooo!” She added the hashtag “#yearofthesnake”.

Actress Jessica Alba and producer Cash Warren attend Hollywood Stands Up To Cancer Event with contributors American Cancer Society and Bristol Myers Squibb hosted by Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon and the Entertainment Industry Foundation on Tuesday, January 28, 2014 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation)

So it’s not hard to see why fans might have concluded that there’s been some upheaval in Jessica’s personal life.

Neither Jessica nor Cash has spoken publicly about the rumors of relationship trouble.

But the couple did address the matter indirectly this week with a fun family photo featuring their three kids.

It seems that Jessica and Cash took the whole brood to Universal Studios in celebration of their youngest child’s birthday.

“The best day at #UniversalStudios celebrating our 7 year old, Hayes!” Alba captioned a pic that also included her elder kids, Honor, 16, and Haven, 13. “Thank you for having us, @unistudios,” she added.

Obviously, Jessica didn’t explicitly deny that she and Cash have hit a rough patch. But maybe she felt that the picture says more than she ever could.

The Story of a Happy Family

Jessica and Cash don’t often speak publicly about their relationship, but their domestic bliss is well-known to fans.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

“16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary @cash_warren,” she wrote on Instagram last May, in celebration of their anniversary.

Jessica continued, “I’m proud of us for making it this far. There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family. Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you.”

We’ll continue to monitor the situation, and we’ll keep you posted on any major developments.

But it seems to us that there’s no cause for alarm here!