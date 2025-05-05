Holly Madison Decries Group Sex with Hugh Hefner: ‘I Hated It’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Holly Madison hated the group sex that Hugh Hefner demanded of her and the other playmates.

In the years that have followed her time at the Playboy Mansion, she has shared several “disgusting” anecdotes from that time.

Clearly, some things weren’t the right fit for her. Also, Hefner was a notoriously gross person.

One thing that Holly resents to this day was the group sex. However, there’s one surprising detail that she actually didn’t mind.

Holly Madison did not like having ‘everybody else in the room’

On the Friday, May 2 episode of the In Your Dreams podcast, Holly Madison spoke to host Owen Thiele about her time as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends.

Not all of it was an unpleasant experience, she admitted.

But Holly is, it seems, very much a two’s company sort of person.

“Well, it’s a very different story between when we were just by ourselves than with everybody else in the room,” she recalled.

“Everybody else in the room, no,” Holly continued, indicating her dislike of group sex.

“That was disgusting. I hated it,” she expressed. Holly continued: “I made it very known I hated it.”

Some people don’t like sex at all, some prefer monogamous relationships and one-on-one hookups, and others are more comfortable in a group setting.

Unfortunately, Holly’s lifestyle as Hefner’s girlfriend was not to her liking.

What about the age gap?

Hugh Hefner, who was 91 when he died in 2017, was 53 years older than Holly Madison.

But apparently, that was less of an issue to her than the group activities.

“If it was just me and him,” Holly claimed, “it was a lot more normal than you would think.”

Thiele admitted that he couldn’t imagine that relationship being normal. Holly replied: “Nobody does.”

“There was a time when I couldn’t post anything without some dumbass in the comments [being] like, ‘Oh, old balls,'” Holly recalled. Clearly, the age that wasn’t an issue for her was for others.

“Maybe some people’s balls do get old and nasty, but I’ve never seen such a thing,” she shared.

Holly then joked about Hefner keeping the lights off, remarking: “I mean, there’s a saying: ‘All cats are gray in the dark.'”

She was not, ultimately, a happy camper

The issue with age gaps is not primarily about the effects of aging and gravity upon testicles.

Rather, it’s about the social disparity when one partner was a teenager for World War II and the other is too young to remember the Falkland Islands war. (Even then, the real problem is when it’s a pattern of behavior)

Holly should never have been in a situation where she had group sex that she did not wish to have.

We don’t have to understand her discomfort with the idea any more than we have to understand why she was (somewhat) fine with Hefner one-on-one.

She has a lot of understandable feelings about having been a young adult in the Playboy Mansion. It remains eye-opening to hear her describe her experiences.