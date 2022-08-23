Holly Madison & Bridget Marquardt Detail Gross "First Times" with Hugh Hefner

Most of us are still reeling from the grisly revelations in the Secrets of Playboy docuseries.

Were they surprising? No. Few people ignored common sense — or the decades of rumors about Hugh Hefner.

But two Girls Next Door alums have launched a new project.

They are offering unprecedented, NSFW details about their time at the mansion, from first times to being pressured into bareback orgies.

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt are familiar names and faces.

They appeared on Girls Next Door back when they were Hugh Hefner’s “girlfriends.”

Their new project is a podcast, Girls Next Level. And the first episode is out now.

Holly recalled her first time with Hefner. She did not get a chance to get a feel for the place, as she’d expected.

“I go to the bed, the other new girl is already laying there, there’s vibrators laid out for everybody,” she described.

“I’d never used a vibrator in my life,” Holly admitted. “I don’t even remember everybody else walking in.”

“I just remember laying down and everybody else was there,” Holly narrated.

“And,” she went on, “the first thing that happens is The Recruiter says, ‘Daddy!'”

Holly described: “I’m gagging as I say this, but everybody used to call him ‘Daddy’ in the bedroom, which is so gross.”

While “daddy” is an extremely common nickname for a lover now, in August of 2001, it was unusual to say the least.

“So she was like, ‘Daddy, do you want to get the new girl?'” Holly described.

She added: “I s–t you not, next thing I know, he’s on top of me.”

Holly explained that she does not remember much of the night.

She and Bridget both agree that the pink pajamas at the house are among the most comfortable that they have ever worn.

But Holly was focused at the time on how she needed to move in, even as weirded out as she felt.

Why? For one thing, not moving in could mean returning to her financial and personal problems at the time.

A lot of predatory employers count on employees being too desperate to turn down an offer.

Additionally, Holly explained that sex was a big deal to her. Plus, she already felt like she was part of this community.

Meanwhile, Bridget had a similar story — this time, about her first time witnessing an orgy at the mansion.

Like Holly, Bridget’s plan had simply been to hang out and observe, to see how it went and if she was comfortable.

After a Playmate warned her that she might not be invited back if she didn’t participate, however, Bridget took the plunge.

She felt concerned about STIs at the time, and hoped that everyone had undergone screening as she had.

Bridget admitted that she then tried to get her role in the orgy over and done with as quickly as possible.

Her thinking was that getting in and out sooner rather than later would limit her potential exposure.

Here’s the thing — there are plenty of healthy ways to have orgies, plural relationships, and sex work.

Holly and Bridget obviously aren’t raging against sex or any of these other things.

Instead, the two of them are just sharing their recollections and lived experiences of life at the mansion.