Erin Andrews Claims She Set Travis Kelce Up With Taylor Swift: You’re Welcome!

Was Erin Andrews the matchmaker who set up Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

Yes, Erin and fellow NFL sideline reporter Charissa Thompson seem to be taking credit for the creation of the world’s most famous couple.

And Swifties aren’t sure what to make of the situation.

Erin Andrews attends the 2024 Fox Upfront at The Ritz-Carlton Nomad on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews Claims Credit For Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Relationship

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Erin and Charissa explained the situation to host Jimmy Fallon.

“[Travis] had mentioned on his podcast that he went to the [Eras tour] show, wanted to meet her afterwards, didn’t get the chance to,” Erin recalled, according to Life & Style.

“So, we just started talking about it on our podcast [“Calm Down​”] saying, ‘Taylor, do this for America. Date him.’ I mean, the guy, he’s not ugly by any means. So, we’re like, ‘Taylor, go!’”

Charissa Thompson: It’s True! We Created Traylor!

Charissa agreed with the account, noting that she and Erin “were advocating early on.”

“And he was very sweet, and he commented, and he was like, ‘I owe you guys big time,’ so then, of course, everyone gives us credit,” she said, adding:

“We, you know, we’ll take the credit. But I just love both of them, and I’m so happy to see them happy.”

Fallon was quick to praise his guests for their role in bringing together two of the world’s most beloved celebs.

“As a country, we’re thanking our servicemen and women [on Memorial Day], but we really have to thank you for what you’ve done for all of us,” he joked, adding:

“You brought us Taylor and Travis, oh my God.”

So are Erin and Charissa actually responsible for the beginning of Taylor and Travis’ romance?

Travis Kelce Expresses His Gratitude to Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson

The Tonight Show Instagram page posted a clip of Erin and Charissa’s remarks, prompting Travis to comment:

“For America!! Charissa and Erin are the best!”

It wasn’t the first time that the Chiefs tight end expressed his gratitude to the sportscasters.

When Taylor and Travis first went public with their relationship in 2023, Erin and Charissa reposted the podcast clip in which they urged the pop icon to give the NFL star a chance.

“You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!” Kelce wrote in the comments.

Travis is a hard-working guy who deserves all of his success.

But he’s quick to give credit to the folks who helped him get to where he is!