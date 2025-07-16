Emily Ratajkowski Pregnant: Her Future Family Plans Revealed

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Emily Ratajkowski is in the news again.

And as usual, it’s mostly because she posted some bikini-clad thirst trap pics on Instagram.

Emily took a trip to Brazil recently, and her photos have made her a global trending topic.

American model Emily Ratajkowski poses for photographs as she arrives at the Jacquemus Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, at the Chateau de Versailles, in Versailles, southwest of Paris, on June 26, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

But while the pics sparked a new level of interest in all things Emily, it’s the curiosity about her personal life that’s kept the conversation going.

What’s Going On With Emily Ratajkowski?

As you may recall, Emily separated from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after he was allegedly caught cheating on her.

In the years since, there have been many rumors about her love life, but no new romances have been confirmed.

The tabloids have linked Ratajkowski to Pete Davidson, Harry Styles, Brad Pitt, and just about every other famous dude who’s been photographed in her presence.

As far as we can tell, however, she’s still enjoying the single life.

Emily seems to be happily focused on her son and her career these days.

But if you thought the speculation about her personal life would be coming to an end anytime soon, you’ve got another thing coming.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Is Emily Pregnant?

And Emily’s relationship status isn’t the only part of her life that’s come under scrutiny recently.

Rumors that Ratajkowski is expecting seem to crop up every two or three months.

She hasn’t addressed these reports, so we can’t say with certainty that she’s not pregnant.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the “Battlefield” (Campo Di Battaglia) red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

But she also posts revealing photos on a very frequent basis.

So we can say that if Emily is expecting, she’s very early on.

Emily welcomed son Sly in 2021. It was only about a year later that her marriage imploded and Emily became a single mom.

She’s been crushing that role ever since, which is why the constant speculation about her love life is so surprising.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

In that sense, the pregnancy rumors actually make a fair amount of sense:

Emily is such a natural as a mom that fans think she must be planning to welcome another kid sometime soon.

That said, she and Sly seem blissfully content, so why mess with perfection?

We don’t pretend to know if EmRata is planning to expand her family.

But no matter what the future holds for Instagram’s favorite model, you can be sure that it’ll be just as stylish and swanky as her present.