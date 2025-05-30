Ant Anstead & Renée Zellweger Still Dating? The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger have been an item for nearly half a decade.

Recent, conflicting reports have presented Anstead and Zellweger as either living apart or still happily together.

Which is the truth? Is it somehow both?

Here is everything that we know about their current status.

RenÃ©e Zellweger attends the NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on April 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Are Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger living apart?

According to a recent report by The Daily Mail, Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are living apart.

Anstead’s car business may be having financial difficulties.

Meanwhile, Zellweger is focused on her work.

Anstead may make guest appearances on his ex’s reality series, but she’s been filming Only Murders In The Building.

Televison peronalitiy Ant Anstead attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Discovery’s series “Serengeti” in Beverly Hills, California, on July 23, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The report went on to detail that Anstead and Zellweger have not resided in the same home for over a year.

Anstead has been renting a two-bedroom Laguna Beach property for $4,250 per month.

Zellweger, in the meantime, has remained in a $30,000-per-month clifftop rental that’s not too far away.

The Daily Mail even heard from Anstead’s spokesperson, who confirmed that the smaller property “was rented solely by Mr. Anstead.”

However, the report did emphasize that — despite a sighting of Anstead at the home of Julia French — the two “are still dating.”

Renee Zellweger poses during a photocall following the Australian premiere of “Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy” at Park Hyatt Sydney on February 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Are these reports ‘disrespectful and misleading’ or true? Or both?

On Thursday, May 29, Ant Anstead’s rep spoke to People to condemn reports that might “mislead” fans.

“Sadly, the recent reports in the press are disrespectful and misleading,” the rep lamented.

The rep confirmed that Anstead “stayed just a handful of days in Julia French’s separate, and detached, guest house.

They have been long-time friends with similar aged children within a circle of local Laguna Beach friends.”

Ant Anstead attends special screening of Discovery+’s “Introducing, Selma Blair” at Directors Guild of America on October 14, 2021. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The representative went on to acknowledge that Anstead has been “spending the majority of his time working in the U.K.”

Meanwhile, Zellweger of course has been filming the award-winning Hulu murder mystery.

The rep emphasized that the couple “remain in a cherished relationship that they ask to keep private.”

Actress RenÃ©e Zellweger poses during a photocall for the movie “Bridget Jones : Mad about the Boy” in Rome on February 5, 2025. (Photo Credit: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Sometimes, adult relationships are like that

Neither Anstead nor Zellweger are new to relationships. They’re not even new to their own romance, which began when they met in 2021.

They are both working adults in the entertainment industry. Travel, time apart, and more all come with the territory.

In most relationships, abruptly moving into different homes or spending months on different continents can be a death knell.

But for healthy relationships of people who work on camera, that’s just how it works. We’re sure that they both appreciate having a partner who understands that.