Aspyn Brown: Pregnant with First Child!

Aspyn Brown is pregnant!

The Sister Wives alum and her husband, Mitch Thompson, are expecting their first child.

Everyone is delighted for Aspyn. Congratulations!

Meanwhile, with Kody having alienated so much of the family, fans wonder if he’s finding out the same way as the rest of us.

Appearing on the local news in Salt Lake City, a pregnant Aspyn Brown discussed Mother’s Day 2025. (Image Credit: Fox13 News)

This week, Aspyn Brown made an appearance on Salt Lake City’s Fox13 News.

She was, at the time, discussing Mother’s Day gift ideas.

As a Kendra Scott store manager, she was pretty specific about where one might procure such gifts.

This is when her interviewer made an allusion to Apsyn’s pregnancy. She acknowledged her very visible baby bump.

On Fox13 News in Salt Lake City, Utah, Aspyn Brown debuted her baby bump in Spring 2025. (Image Credit: Fox13 News)

Aspyn did not choose to reveal her due date. Not yet, anyway.

She and Mitch’s wedding aired during Season 13 of Sister Wives.

The actual wedding date was in June of 2018.

This will be the couple’s first child.

Making quite the facial expression, Kody Brown listens to his one remaining wife on ‘Sister Wives.’ (Image Credit: TLC)

Can this somehow be all about Kody?

Just days earlier to this news breaking, Sister Wives viewers saw Kody Brown describe his then-recent trip to Utah.

He had visited multiple daughters whom he shares with ex-wife Christine.

Aspyn is, if you cannot tell immediately upon looking at her, one of those daughters.

“Aspyn and I had this long discussion,” he reported on camera. “She said, ‘Dad, what is wrong? What did I do? Why don’t you like me, dad?’”

On the final ‘Sister Wives’ episode of April 2025, Kody Brown speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

According to Kody, he emphatically assured Aspyn that he loves her — and that he always will.

Of course, he also admitted that he hopes to have “a relationship not filtered through my view of her mother or her mother’s view of me.” He is not the first divorced person to express such a desire.

“What I explained to her was just, there’s this place of pain that I didn’t feel welcome to reach out to everybody,” Kody described.

In other words, he framed himself as the victim.

Did Kody find out with the rest of us?

Regardless of how much things have “improved” between Kody and Aspyn, many fans cannot help but recall how Kody’s estrangement from much of his family has left him out of the loop.

Remember, Maddie Brown’s pregnancy was news to him.

He found out when he saw her at a family wedding.

Did Kody get a head’s up?

Or did he find out that Aspyn and Mitch Thompson are expecting from Salt Lake City’s local news?