Kody Brown Kinda Regrets Telling Ex-Wives He Never Loved Them

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown has made some incendiary comments about his exes.

He’s now walking back some of it. A little bit of it.

On Sister Wives, Kody is now admitting that he regrets one angry lie that he told to, and about, his ex-wives.

Now, he’s apologizing for claiming that he never loved Christine, Janelle, and Meri.

On the final ‘Sister Wives’ episode of April 2025, Kody Brown speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

Kody Brown has some regrets that haunt him

In a sneak peek of the Sunday, April 27 episode of Sister Wives, Parade reports that Robyn and Kody Brown will discuss his despondence and misery.

He once had four wives. Now, he has only one.

Fans observed that Robyn seemed to be the only one whom Kody genuinely loved — the favorite.

And he himself had claimed that he didn’t really love the others. And yet he seems so unhappy now.

In a grave tone, Robyn Brown talks with her husband. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I think the biggest thing is whether or not you’re able to process through it enough that you can be yourself again,” Robyn tells Kody on the April 27 episode.

She continues: “Because you’ve been very, very angry, and I understand this.”

Kody replies: “And I apologize, and I understand that I’ve been in a bad place. I’m sorry to you. I’m sorry to them.”

Making quite the facial expression, Kody Brown listens to his one remaining wife on ‘Sister Wives.’ (Image Credit: TLC)

‘I’m kind of arrogant and cocky’

“Plural marriage is hard,” Kody Brown admits to the confessional camera. Really, it was hard, as it is in his past.

“I thought from my myopic perspective it was just hard on me,” he acknowledges.

“But I failed to recognize what a struggle this would be for my wives.”

Kody continued: “I’m trying to move on, but I’m kind of arrogant and cocky about how I do it in order to fight the emotions.”

Then, Kody zeroes in upon a major regret — something that he said that was very hurtful, and not very true.

“Like all that s–t I said about not loving my wives and stuff, my exes,” he describes.

Kody explains that this “was just like me trying to dial in how I felt about it.”

On Sister Wives, Kody Brown sits by the fire and remembers his fallen dreams for Coyote Pass. (Image Credit: TLC)

‘Divorce just does that to you’

“I was bulls–tting myself,” Kody admitted.

He elaborated:

“I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m not affected by this. Those mean women, they’re gone. I never loved them anyway.’ I mean, this is really the crap I was spewing because that was [the] only defense I had.”

He then summarized: “Divorce just does that to you.”

Perhaps. But it doesn’t have to, does it?