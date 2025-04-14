Aimee Lou Wood Blasts ‘SNL’ For Mocking Her Teeth In ‘Mean and …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Aimee Lou Wood gained overnight fame thanks to her performance on The White Lotus.

But it seems that her sudden success has led to some unwelcome criticism.

Since the moment she made her big American TV debut, Wood has been subjected to jokes about her appearance — specifically, her teeth.

Aimee Lou Wood attends The 26th British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate on December 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

‘SNL’ pokes fun at Aimee Lou Wood’s appearance

Over the weekend, those jokes cropped up on Saturday Night Live, where Sarah Sherman played an exaggerated version of Wood in a sketch titled “The White Potus.”

As you might have guessed from the title, the sketch was a parody of the popular HBO series, with James Austin Johnson’s version of Donald Trump in the title role.

But the depiction of Wood wound up receiving more attention than the political humor, thanks to a series of Instagram posts in which the actress complained about the way she was portrayed.

Wood wrote that she accepts humor based on her appearance “when it’s clever and in good spirits” but that there “must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way”.

“Whilst in honest mood — I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo,” she concluded her first message.

“Such a shame [because] I had a great time watching it a couple weeks ago,” Wood added in a follow-up.

. “At least get the accent right seriously. I respect accuracy, even if it’s mean.”

Aimee Lou Wood attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Original Series “The White Lotus” Season 3 at Paramount Theatre on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wood later noted that she had received “apologies from SNL.”

It’s unclear who at the show reached out to Wood, but they must have worked quickly.

She reported receiving an apology just one hour after lodging her initial complaint.

The high price of fame

Aimee Lou Wood in a scene from ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3. (Max)

In an era in which acclaimed “prestige” shows are shockingly few and far between, The White Lotus is one of only a handful of series that still generates major buzz.

Wood was one of very few newcomers on the show’s star-studded third season. She received rave reviews for her performance in last week’s season finale, but it seems she’s finding this new level of fame to be a bit of a mixed bag.

It’s unfortunate that jokes about her appearance have overshadowed her talent, but we’re sure that this is just the beginning of a long, illustrious career for Aimee Lou Wood.