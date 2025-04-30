Sydney Sweeney & Brandon Sklenar Dating: The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar have been having a good time. And, some speculate, soft-launching a relationship after her engagement ended.

New videos show the Immaculate star and the It Ends With Us actor flaunting their famed friendship at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival.

Standing in the crowd, it’s possible that the two never expected to end up on camera.

The two bonded as friends while starring in The Housemaid. But some wonder if there’s something more at play.

Sydney Sweeney attends CinemaCon 2025 – The State of the Industry and Lionsgate Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 1, 2025. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Brandon Sklenar and Sydney Sweeney clearly had a good time!

Actors and friends Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar both attended the 2025 Stagecoach Festival.

There, the two danced and sang along to a song by the band, Creed, on Saturday, April 26.

How do we know this?

Well, a TikTok denizen, lelaniivette, shared a video of the two in the crowd.

Admittedly, the focus was primarily on Sydney, who is more recognizable and is widely (and accurately) regarded as astonishingly beautiful.

(Brandon is a good-looking guy himself, but is he as recognizable? We would not be surprised if some mistook him for Glen Powell)

However, the video that the fellow festival-goer surreptitiously captured of the two showed Sydney and Brandon enjoying themselves.

Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar and Sydney Sweeney promote the upcoming film “The Housemaid” at the Lionsgate presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“They walked right past me and I wasn’t prepared to see either of them. My brain buffered,” one admitted.

Another said of Sydney: “I met her Saturday night and she was so sweet.”

That is always nice to hear!

But, even if no one observed anything romantic, could they be dating anyway?

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

They are probably not dating.

While Sydney may be newly single and perhaps even ready to mingle, Brandon has been dating nutritionist Courtney Salviolo since 2020.

There is no reason to believe that anything illicit was happening.

Especially since, you know, if you’re sneaking around on someone’s partner, you don’t usually go to public venues where you’ll certainly be recognized.

Brandon Sklenar attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Drop” at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

This was not a secret festival tirp

Sydney took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos and videos from attending the festival.

She did leave Brandon out of it. Presumably either because he requested it, or because he didn’t end up on the photos and videos that she shared.

Sydney did showcase plenty of other friends, so presumably Brandon was not the only one who didn’t make the public posts.

That’s pretty normal — especially for someone as beautiful and popular as Sydney Sweeney.